Frasers Group Opening Two Stores In Ireland

13 Aug 2021 | 10.45 am

British retailer Frasers Group is to open two stores in Ireland housing Sports Direct and Frasers outlets.

Frasers Group is owned by Mike Ashley of Sports Direct, who bought British retailer House of Fraser out of administration in 2018. Other retailers owned by the company include Jack Wills, GAME, Flannels, USC, Lillywhites and Evans Cycles.

The Frasers stores will be the first for the group in Ireland, and will be located at Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork and Whitewater Shopping Centre in Kildare. Both centres are owned by German fund Deka and the premises leased at each previously housed the now-closed Debenhams.

Combined, the units cover 150,000 sq ft and will initially be Sports Direct shops, with ‘luxury lifestyle destination Frasers’ (pictured) to follow early in 2022.

The deal was brokered by Peter O’Meara and Kevin Sweeney from Savills for Deka, with Karl Stewart of Cushman and Wakefield for the tenant.

Peter O’Meara commented: “These deals are a huge boost to the Irish retail market. They demonstrate that despite a challenging retail market centres which dominate their trade area will continue to attract the best retailers.”

Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge is one of the largest shopping centres outside Dublin, while Mahon Point is Munster’s largest shopping destination.