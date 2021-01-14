Frankie Health Raises €1m Expansion Funding

14 Jan 2021 | 08.41 am

Mental health platform Frankie Health has added just over €1m to its capital in a just-concluded funding round, bringing its total to €1.25m.

The company said it plans to add up to 20 members to its team in engineering, design and marketing in the next 12 months.

Frankie’s technology platform aims at reinventing mental health support in the workplace through building intelligent tools that personalise the care provided to team members, connecting with therapists and with proven digital activities to provide the right support at the right time.

Its founders say that Frankie Health “works to reduce anxiety, burnout and stress by using a preventative approach with virtual delivery, offering personalised, clinical, evidence-based exercises to build mental resilience and, when greater support is needed, connecting workers to a community of experienced therapists that can be contacted from home or office”.

Co-founder James McGann (pictured) said: “Mental health is a spectrum that we all move up and down on. When employees are feeling good, they can be building resilience by completing proven exercises that develop mental strength. And when harder times come, employees should get immediate support from the highest quality sources.”

McGann, a UCD B Comm graduate, co-founded Floe in 2019, a venture in the same space as Frankie Health. He was previously commercial director at Singapore loyalty platform Pulse iD and worked in Hong Kong for the Web Summit.

McGann and fellow founder Seb Poole set up the platform last year. Poole added: “Frankie is an intelligent solution that connects employees with the right care at the right time. Through integrating with popular business tools to automatically detect signs of stress, Frankie offers personalised methods of support for employees.”

According to the WHO, mental health disorders affect 25% of people, with one in five having to take a day off from time to time with stress.

The global workplace wellness industry was valued at €40 billion in 2017, with estimates that it will surpass €54 billion by 2022.