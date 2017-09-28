Franco-Irish Forum To Explore Digital Technology

28 Sep 2017 | 08.40 am

The French Embassy is sponsoring a free, two-day forum this coming weekend that will bring together French and Irish culture and digital technology, exploring the theme ‘The Digital and Creative City’.

The event takes place in the newly refurbished Richmond Barracks, where the classrooms and gymnasium will be used to encourage new learning, partnerships, business opportunities and innovative projects.

This first Franco-Irish Tech Forum goes under the heading of ‘ConneXions’ and aims to bring together French and Irish disrupters, innovators, businesses and investors in the fields of education, culture and digital technology from the evening of Friday, September 29, to lunchtime on Sunday, October 1.

Education, digital technology and culture will be explored through seminars and interactive discussions. It will feature a startup market showcasing the latest innovations from French and Irish businesses, networking, B2B meetings, roundtable seminars and a hackathon, which encourages participants to ‘hack’ key city challenges and propose innovative solutions.

A jury chaired by Senator Lynn Ruane will give prizes to the best projects: a €2,500 prize fund provided by Dublin City Council, mentoring and training provided by Dublin City Local Enterprise Office, return flights to Paris from Transavia, along with coupons for accommodation and experiences provided by Airbnb.

Enterprise and entrepreneur support organisations, investors, local community organisations and start-p representative organisations will be in attendance to support existing startups and also to encourage new ones.

French Ambassador Stéphane Crouzat said: “I am delighted to launch ConneXions, the first France-Ireland forum at the crossroads between culture, education and technology.

“France and Ireland have long shared a passion for culture and new technologies. The strong presence of French nationals working in digital companies all across the country illustrates this shared interest, and the support of both the French tech community and Business France is another proof of French interest in Irish digital know-how. With ConneXions, we link these interests and aim to create a community which, in the years to come, will continue working together to imagine the solutions for the cities of tomorrow.”

Photo: Lionel Paradisi Coulouma (left), deputy head of mission with the French Embassy, and Dublin Lord Mayor Micheal Mac Donncha