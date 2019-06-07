Foxpak Expands Flexible Packaging Plant

07 Jun 2019 | 12.07 pm

Sustainable packaging company Foxpak has opened a new €3m manufacturing plant in Collon, Co Louth which will increase capacity for its flexible, compostable packaging products.

Founded in 2001, Foxpak makes flexible packaging that complies with the criteria required in various products, such as packs for cereals, seafood, baby food, pet food and confectionery. The company exports 65% of its product to Northern Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US, and employs 35 staff.

The company claims to have pioneered the development of digital flexible, compostable packaging, and developed an offering of short-run digital packaging to complement its existing high volume offering.

Chief executive Paul Young said: “We are very proud to officially open our new manufacturing plant, which offers the most modern and innovative print facilities in the market.”

The development was supported by taxpayer funding through Enterprise Ireland. Regional director Aidan McKenna added: “I would like to congratulate Paul and the team at Foxpak for their continued investment in research and development, operational excellence and their commitment to diversifying in international markets.

“Foxpak is an excellent example of an innovative, regional company with global ambition that has expanded its reach to build a robust business in the face of challenges like Brexit. This new manufacturing facility will enable Foxpak to continue to grow, and we look forward to continuing our work with the team as they progress on this upward trajectory.”

Photo: Paul Young (right) and Aidan McKenna