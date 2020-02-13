Fourth Star For Waterford’s Tower Hotel

13 Feb 2020 | 11.07 am

Waterford’s Tower Hotel has been upgraded to a four-star ranking by Fáilte Ireland following an extensive renovation and refurbishment programme.

The 134-bedroom hotel and leisure centre is located in the centre of the southern city, and began the renovation in 2018, upgrading all areas of the complex and adding a new lobby with atrium, and refurbishing the Ardmore Suite Ballroom and adjoining Ardmore Lounge.

General manager Seamus O’Carroll said: “The team here have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to improve all the facilities. Everything from the bedrooms to the lobby have seen an extensive investment that ensures the guests have a wonderful experience. We are extremely proud of earning this additional star, along with being awarded an IASI award for our excellence in accommodation services.”

As well as several dining options and conference facilities, the hotel incorporates a leisure centre with 20-metre swimming pool, toddler pool, Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and a gym.

Part of the Neville Hotel Group, the Tower has added two new eateries. Hobson’s Restaurant overlooks the quays, and which O’Carroll says serves locally sourced, seasonal cuisine and features a new à la carte menu created by head chef Joe Doherty.

Pier 37 Bar & Grill has views overlooking the marina and serves a full bar menu from 12 noon to 9pm daily, with an emphasis on healthy snacks and meals.

Neville Hotel Group also includes the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort in Wicklow, and the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny.

Photo (l-r): Seamus O’Carroll with colleagues Sinead Corcoran, Michael O’Neill and Niall Byrne