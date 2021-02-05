Four Star Pizza Reports Online Growth

05 Feb 2021 | 10.01 am

An increase in online sales due to Covid-19 has helped deliver record results for Four Star Pizza in 2020.

Despite many stores having to close their doors for a time during the year, the Irish-owned pizza chain posted a year-on-year sales increase of 6%, driven by online order the company’s own website and app increasing by one-third.

Online orders now account for two-thirds of orders, which were also pushed ahead by the company’s loyalty programme, recording a 57% redemption rate in loyalty points among its 215,000 members.

Director Brian Clarke (pictured) said: “There’s no doubt that it’s been a roller coaster year for all concerned and those early months were extremely difficult. We were able to turn things around and finish the year so strongly, when many others have not been so fortunate.

Whether online or at its 59 outlets on the island, the company sold approximately five million pizzas, using almost 67 million pepperoni slices, more than 550 tonnes of cheese and 1,100 tonnes of flour in the process.

Two new pizza outlets were added last year, as well as six new stores at sister chain, Bun Bros, which sells burgers.

The Four Star Pizza business, which operates mainly through franchisees, is owned by businessman Michael Holland, who bought the business out of examinership in 2013. Operating company Gonville Ltd had turnover of €1.9m in 2019.