Four Star Pizza Plans Ten New Stores

12 Feb 2019 | 03.08 pm

Pizza franchisor Four Star Pizza is planning to add ten new outlets to the chain before the end of 2019. The company currently operates 55 stores across the island of Ireland, including 14 in Northern Ireland.

Director Brian Clarke (pictured) said the chain had revenue growth of 8% during 2018, driven by a 31% rise in online sales. Through last year Four Star Pizza added six new stores.

“We are particularly pleased with the growth in our online business, following the launch of our Four Star Pizza loyalty programme and development of our online ordering system to make it easier than ever for customers to place an order with us,” said Clarke.

“This year our target is to have a total of 65 outlets on the island by the end of 2019. We are aware that there is a capacity ceiling in Ireland with every franchise having its own dedicated delivery territory as part of its contract. With this in mind, we have our eyes on the GB market and are actively looking at plans to expand our operations across the Irish Sea.

“In the meantime, we are focused on expanding the brand outside its core markets of Dublin, Cork and Belfast, which have pretty much reached saturation point.”

The first Four Star Pizza store in Ireland opened in Crumlin in Dublin in 1986. The company encountered difficult trading conditions due to the recession in 2011 and was bought out of examinership by hotelier Michael Holland.

Holland discharged bank debt owed to Danskr Bank to take control of the company. As of December 2017, trading company Gonville Ltd owed Holland €3.6 million.

Gonville’s income is franchise fees and revenue, and through 2017 turnover was down 6% at €1.65 million. Operating profit for the year was €200,000.