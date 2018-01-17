Four Day Design Showcase In RDS From Sunday

17 Jan 2018 | 04.28 pm

Showcase, the annual trade fair dedicated to Irish design, opens on Sunday January 21 at the RDS in Dublin and runs until January 24. The organisers say 450 designers and manufacturers will present their latest work to an estimated 5,000 retail buyers.

Emphasis is placed on displaying new products to market, providing retailers with opportunities to discover and stock up on the latest design-led products, many of which are unique to Showcase. For 2018, Showcase introduces MADE/Slow, a special presentation of quality design featuring premium products to adorn the body, dress the home and ‘warm the soul’.

Participating brands include Áine; Aran Woollen Mills; Avoca; Bernie Murphy; Celtic Tweeds; Elaine Madigan; Ireland’s Eye; Fisherman Out of Ireland; Mary Callan; Ros Duke; and Triona. The fashion and textile products selected for MADE/Slow will be introduced at a fashion show presented by stylist Catherine Condell.

Design Ireland, which established Showcase 42 years ago, will feature 80 leading contemporary Irish brands chosen by an independent jury for their creativity, innovation and craftsmanship.

Design & Crafts Council chief executive Karen Hennessy said: “Inspiring and supporting clients to scale and compete successfully, both at home and abroad, is central to our strategy in growing the international reputation and commercial potential of Irish design and craft. The interest from specialised trade buyers across the world in Showcase each year is a testament to the unique offering of Ireland’s vibrant design and craft sector.

“Over an intensive four days, hundreds of Irish designers and makers have the opportunity to connect with domestic and international buyers, making this annual event critical to their business. Given the very positive response to a preview of Showcase in Paris and Chicago in late 2017, we are anticipating another busy and productive show this year.”

The trade-only fair will also feature a Local Enterprise Showcase showing products from emerging Irish businesses supported by their Local Enterprise Offices, and a retail seminar programme with international industry speakers delivering workshops and presentations.