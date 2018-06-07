Founder Checks Out Of Lovin Dublin

07 Jun 2018 | 11.26 am

Kouchin Holdings, an investment firm owned by Smiles Dental entrepreneur Emmet O’Neill, has increased its stake in Lovin Media Group to 85%.

Kouchin, which first invested in Lovin Media Group in 2014, has acquired the 33% stake in the business held by the company’s founder, Niall Harbison (pictured), who has left the company he established in 2011.

In March 2018, Jamie Crawford was appointed CEO of the online venture. Crawford, formerly CEO of Spin 1038 and SPIN South West, said Lovin Media is on track for a turnover of circa €3m in the current year.

Lovin Media Group operates online publishing sites with operations in Ireland, Manchester, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Malta. Overall sites in the Lovin Media Group generate approximately 10 million page views a month.

Crawford said that the company was exploring international opportunities as well as potential acquisitions. “My mandate from Kouchin is to professionalise, commercialise, innovate and grow the business,” he said. “Niall did an incredible job as founder and created a business with great potential. Kouchin has been very clear that they want to move on beyond the founder stage of the business, realise the potential of what we have and grow something of scale and value over the next five to ten years.”

Lovin Media sites feature content focusing on local culture, food, entertainment, lifestyle, travel, and fashion, and the business has been very adept at developing sponsored content for advertisers.

Operating company LD Lovin Dublin Ltd booked a net profit of €48,000 in 2016, reducing accumulated losses to €353,000. Debtors expanded through the year from €81,000 to €332,000.

O’Neill topped up his investment in the company with €180,000 in August 2016 and a further €85,000 in July 2017.