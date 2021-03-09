Fortus Group Acquires UK Peer

09 Mar 2021 | 12.31 pm

Security and fire safety company Fortus Group has acquired Enterprise Security Group in England and Re:Sure Intelligence, based in Northern Ireland.

Enterprise Security, in business for more than 30 years, comprises nine separate security companies, while Re:Sure is a remote CCTV monitoring specialist established in 2007. The simultaneous closing of the two transactions pushed Fortus’ turnover past the €100m mark, with AIB and Rockpool Private Equity in London providing the finance.

Chief executive Brian Honan (pictured) said: “On completion of both deals, Fortus will advance its strategy of becoming the largest security and fire supply chain business in the UK and Ireland, giving us the ability to offer our customers unrivalled support, expertise and monitoring solutions.

“With our supplier offering, branch network, CCTV expertise combined with Re:Sure’s best in breed monitoring solution, our end-to-end offering will be a first in the security market. We are delighted to welcome the outstanding Enterprise and Re:Sure teams to Fortus Group.

“Fortus is on a buy and build strategy. Our plan is to become the largest security and fire supply-chain business in the UK and Ireland.”

Law firm Eversheds Sutherland advised Fortus, with lawyers in its Dublin, Belfast and Leeds offices engaged in the transactions.