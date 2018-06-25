Forcepoint Opens Cork Centre On Albert Quay

25 Jun 2018 | 02.46 pm

Cybersecurity company Forcepoint has opened a Centre of Excellence in Cork which will concentrate on new product development in “the cloud and endpoint cybersecurity technology space”, with grant aid from taxpayers through IDA Ireland.

The Forcepoint office is at One Albert Quay and the company is actively hiring, with a target of 100 new staff over the next year. The company said its investment plan will run for three years, with the majority of the new roles in cloud and endpoint software engineering coming in year one, with more to follow in years two and three.

Senior vice president Heath Thompson said: “This centre will be pivotal in the development and operation of market-leading endpoint security, cloud services and applications, as we scale to meet the needs of millions of Forcepoint users.

“By drawing on Ireland’s strong talent pool we will add to our skilled teams across the world and accelerate our mission to understand human interactions with data across users, machines and accounts.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan added: “Forcepoint’s decision to establish a software engineering facility in Cork represents a significant investment in technical employment. Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software and security companies. I wish Forcepoint every success with its future operations.”

Forcepoint says that its Human Point’ cybersecurity system is ‘human-centric’ , as it modifies its security actions in response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines. “It offers integrated capabilities with more precise data control and visibility into user identity, activity and intent across cloud deployments, applications and complex distributed networks,” according to the company.

The Cork office will be headed by Derek Murphy, who previously served as director of software engineering for McAfee and has more than 20 years of experience in software development.

Details of jobs at the Cork centre are available on Forcepoint’s careers site.