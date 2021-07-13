For Peat’s Sake: Horticulturists Fume At Bog Ban

13 Jul 2021 | 09.51 am

Plant nursery owners from around the country will gather outside the Convention Centre Dublin today (July 13) to express their frustrations over the ban on horticultural peat harvesting.

In January of this year, Bord na Móna announced that it had stopped peat harvesting for good.

A High Court ruling in 2019 also resulted in complex licensing and planning regulations placed on harvesting peat from Irish bogs greater than 30 hectares.

Plant nursery owners and horticulturists claim that they are being ignored and let down by the government as a result of the restrictions.

Irish plant nurseries use peat as a growing medium, as do many producers of mushrooms, vegetables and soft fruit.

“We have been completely let down and forgotten about by the Irish government as a collective, and we have to take action,” said Larry Doran, spokesperson for Kildare Growers.

“This is one of the most important environmental issues facing our country and it is beyond belief that we have to beg for our survival at a time when the Green Party is in government.”

Doran added that the Irish horticulture industry employs c.17,000 people, mostly in rural areas. “If no solution is found immediately, businesses will be forced to close and there will be a loss of native biodiversity and biosecurity.

“There is a high likelihood that there will be no Irish plants for sale next year, and garden centres will be forced to import all products.”

Doran continued: “To be clear, our industry is the section of horticulture that grows trees such as oak and pine that are planted to sequester carbon; the industry that grows hedging to provide spring food for our songbirds and the industry that grows flowering plants to sustain pollinating honeybees and butterflies.

“This is one of the key industries that is providing us with the tools to help reverse the degradation of our environment.”

Doran said that the peat used in potting is returned to the soil when the trees are planted. “It is not burnt or destroyed like peat used for the production of burning. It is completely different, as it continues to store its carbon in the soil biosphere.

“Right now, there are no sustainable alternatives to Irish peat for growing plants in Ireland. The Green Party is acutely aware of this and the cessation of Irish horticultural peat production forces us to import inferior quality growing material from the Balkans or Malaysia, 2,300km and 10,000km from our shores respectively.”

Doran also poured scorn on suggestions that horticulturists can use peat alternatives such as coir (coconut fibre). “This product is shipped from the tropics and grown on land stripped of tropical forest. Surely the Green Party understands how environmentally damaging this is.”

Doran also pointed out that the plant nursery industry uses only 1% of Ireland’s annual peat harvest. “The twin concerns of pollution from peat burning and loss of biodiversity and habitat has led to a complete cessation of peat harvesting since June 2020 due to legal and political challenges.

“The gross irony of this decision is collapsing the very industry that helps sustain Ireland’s biodiversity.

“The Green Party found itself the subject of much ridicule when its party leader Eamon Ryan mooted the idea of carpooling for rural communities and releasing wolves into the countryside, but to us, a Green Party that is not protecting the Irish environment is the biggest joke of all, and one that is causing tears and not laughter in the Irish horticultural industry.”

(Pic: Tima Miroshnichenko, Pexels)