FoodCloud Founders Tops At Image Businesswoman Awards

21 Nov 2017 | 09.55 am

Iseult Ward and Aoibheann O’Brien, co-founders of FoodCloud, have been named the overall winners of the Image Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2017.

FoodCloud, established in 2013, facilitates businesses such as supermarkets to donate surplus food to charities within their communities. Aldi Ireland recently announced an expansion of its partnership with FoodCloud that now sees 128 Aldi stores in Ireland donate meals to charity partners around the country.

The German supermarket chain says its stores have donated 1,000,000 meals to charities through FoodCloud since the partnership began in 2014. To date, Aldi stores have donated over 510 tonnes of food to some 260 local charities.

Category winners

• CEO: Clodagh Cavanagh, managing director, Abbey Machinery

• Entrepreneur: Niamh Sherwin Barry and Aoife Lawler, co-founders and directors, The Irish Fairy Door Company

• Startup: Lisa and Vanessa Creaven, managing directors, Spotlight Whitening (pictured below)

• Young Businesswoman: Pippa O’Connor, director, Ronnoco Style Ltd

• Creative: Sadie Chowen, CEO, The Burren Perfumery

• Digital, Science and Technology: Claire McHugh, CEO, Axonista

• Social Entrepreneur: Louise Lovett, CEO, Longford Women’s Link

• Overseas Businesswoman: Margaret Molloy, global chief marketing officer, Siegel+Gale

• Management Professional: Marie Hunt, head of research and consultancy, CBRE Ireland

• Lifetime Achievement: Geraldine Swarbrigg, Inglot Cosmetics

Photo: FoodCloud founders Iseult Ward (left) and Aoibheann O’Brien (right) with Finbar McCarthy of Aldi.