Food Writers Name Favourite Producers

13 Mar 2018 | 05.01 pm

The Irish Food Writers Guild has named its award winners for 2018, stressing that the basis for culinary excellence continues to be “unprocessed and natural” ingredients, and has added a Community Food Award which was presented for the first time to Sligo Global Kitchen, which provides communal meals for people living in the area in direct provision and to the general public.

The awards were announced at a ceremony in Michelin-starred restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, following a lunch devised and prepared by chef and co-owner Guillaume Lebrun, who incorporated the produce of each winner into a celebratory menu.

Chairperson Aoife Carrigy said: “Unprocessed, naturally sourced ingredients are the foundation upon which Ireland’s reputation for culinary excellence is built and the winning produce being honoured at this year’s awards showcases the abundance of natural ingredients that is being cultivated from the Irish landscape.

“The winners give a great sense of what Ireland’s best food producers can achieve with the island’s raw materials: flavours that are sometimes bold, sometimes subtle, but always pure and natural in their expression from our fields, orchards, hedgerows, mountains and waters. The guild is proud to champion these artisanal producers from all over the country.”

The annual awards, now in their 24th year, go to products and producers nominated solely by members of the guild, with the exception of the new community award for which the guild will invite nominations every year from the general public as well as its members. The products must be produced in Ireland and the main ingredient must be Irish-grown or produced, with the producer trading for at least three years. The products are bought and paid for and a formal tasting meeting takes place where guild members vote.

2018 IFWG Food Award winners

Food Award: Connemara Smokehouse Smoked Mackerel, Co Galway

Since 1979, Graham Roberts and his wife Saoirse manage all aspects of the Connemara Smokehouse. Selling to customers all around the world, their hot-smoked, delicately flavoured mackerel was favoured by the guild.

Food Award: Wildwood Balsamics, Co Mayo

In 2016 Mayo-based painter Fionntán Gogarty established Wildwood Balsamics to continue selling the fruit- and herb-based vinegars he has been making all his life. Fionntán now supplies more than 20 stores around the country and with 18 individual flavours and a growing range of blends, Wildwood Balsamics offer a unique and sustainable taste of Irish terroir.

Food Award: Baltimore Bacon, Co Cork

A specialist plasterer who turned free-range pig farmer in 2014, Nathan Wall now sells produce from his own pigs at weekly farmers’ markets in Bandon and Clonakilty, as well as locally reared pigs for his non-free-range bacon sold to retailers and restaurants. The range includes smoked and unsmoked bacon and ham, all of which are produced naturally, free from nitrates and additives.

Irish Drink Award: Cockagee Pure Irish Keeved Cider, Co Meath

Mark Jenkinson of The Cider Mill is dedicated to reviving ancient cider traditions from his organic orchards outside Slane. The only cider producer in Ireland to practise keeving, a traditional and fully natural fermentation process, he produces just 20,000 litres of Cockagee Pure Irish Keeved cider a year.

Organisation Award: McNally Family Farm, Co Dublin

In the 20 years that Jenny McNally has been selling her organic farm produce at Dublin markets, she has become a local hero for many of the capital’s food lovers, including a growing number of cafés and restaurants. All produce grown at the farm is picked the day before each market, ensuring the longest possible shelf life and highest possible nutrient density.

Environmental Award: Inagh Farmhouse Cheese (St Tola Goat Cheese), Co Clare

Producing St Tola Goat Cheese on a 60-acre family farm on the edge of the Burren, Siobhan Ni Ghairbaith and John Harrington have implemented a comprehensive sustainability programme for nearly 20 years. The couple actively promote the principles of conservation and responsible farming, helping to educate and inspire the general public.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ferguson Family of Gubbeen Farmhouse, Co Cork

From their 250-acre coastal farm just outside Schull in West Cork, the Ferguson family has been farming and producing food since the 1980s. Each member of the family has their own area of expertise and together they are one of the finest examples Ireland has of the contribution that can be made to a national food culture by a few dedicated individuals.

Community Food Award: Sligo Global Kitchen, Co Sligo

Founded in 2014, Sligo Global Kitchen hosts communal meals for people living locally in direct provision and the general public. Artist Anna Spearman approached Cameroonian Mabel Chah to liaise with other residents in direct provision. The result was Sligo Global Kitchen, a proactive way of building links by facilitating people in celebrating each other’s food culture.

Sligo Global Kitchen is presenting a ‘talk and taste’ event next Thursday, 15 March at 2.00pm at IT Sligo, at which Mabel Chah will explain the reasoning behind the venture and a wide selection of international cuisine will be on offer to all present.

Photo: Jenny McNally, McNally Family Farm; Fionntán Gogarty, Wildwood Balsamics; Mabel Chah, Sligo Global Kitchen; Giana Ferguson, Gubbeen Farmhouse; Nathan Wall, Baltimore Bacon; Mark Jenkinson, Cockagee Cider; Graham Roberts, Connemara Smokehouse; Siobhan Ni Ghairbaith, Inagh Farmhouse Cheese. (Pic: Paul Sherwood)