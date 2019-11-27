Food Works Startups Include A Snail Farm

27 Nov 2019 | 12.22 pm

Six participants in Food Works 2019 have showcased their food and drink products at the finale of the programme in Dublin, presenting their products, progress and plans to an influential group of food and drink business leaders.

This year’s participants in the programme, a collaboration between Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, included T4 Adventure’s trekking meals, Silk Tree Botanics’ alcohol-free spirit, Clintons Crisps, Unwind (sugar free bars to help unwind), Heroic Oat, an oat-based savoury crisp product, and Ireland’s first snail farm Gaelic Escargot, based in Carlow.

Silk Tree founder Tracy Cassidy said: “Our experience on the Food Works programme has really accelerated our growth potential. We worked with excellent mentors who guided us through building a robust business plan. The research carried out by Bord Bia was invaluable in gaining consumer insights. We feel very privileged to have taken part in this programme which has catapulted Silk Tree up to the next level.”

The programme aims to help develop innovative food and drink startups into commercially viable businesses with export potential. The supports offered are worth more than €50,000 and include in-depth consultancy and advice from the three agencies, access to consumer and market research, feasibility funding and bespoke mentoring with industry experts.

Now the three state agencies want to hear from applicants for the 2020 Food Works, so they are inviting startups to apply via the programme’s dedicated website.

Unwind co-founder Deirdre Hynds commented: “We did our research before applying for the Food Works programme. For a startup entrepreneur, particularly in the food industry, there are a lot of incubation style hubs and programmes you can take part in, so you have to be really selective about where you invest your time and money, as both are resources that are in short supply.

“This programme is intensive and comprehensive. Not only do you get access to a network of diverse and relevant industry experts, but you can use your relationship and affiliation with the three organising bodies to get a broader and richer understanding of the various components of the food business landscape.

“We had a fantastic concept and brand, but we were struggling with practicalities like manufacturing and production. This is the area that Food Works was able to give us the most practical support and assistance in, which means that we will be ready to launch our brand and products to Ireland and beyond early next year.”

Photo: Unwind founders Pat McIntyre and Deirdre Hynds. (Pic: Iain White/Fennell Photography)