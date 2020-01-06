Food Works Programme Looking For Entrants

06 Jan 2020 | 04.00 pm

Food and drink companies can chow down on fresh funding of up to €35,000 each through the Food Works programme, the latest iteration of which is currently seeking applications.

Food Works is a combined initiative of Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc. As well as the funding, companies accepted onto the programme receive consultancy and advice from the state agencies involved, as well as access to consumer and market research, and bespoke mentoring with industry experts.

Interested food and drink companies are invited to attend a final introductory meeting in Bord Bia on January 27, before applications close on February 7.

Speaking about the 2020 Food Works programme, Louis Eivers, development advisor at Enterprise Ireland, urged interested food entrepreneurs to register via the website and to attend the introductory meeting to find out more.

“This is the only programme of its kind in Ireland, which encompasses all of the supports required to accelerate the development of an innovative, scalable food and drink startup,” said Eivers.

“We encourage food entrepreneurs at all levels to apply to the programme and [we] believe that this new funding will greatly contribute to developing our Food Works participants into commercially viable businesses with export potential.”

Successful alumni from the Food Works programme include dairy-free ice-cream Nobó, craft beer company Wicklow Wolf and healthy quick meal startup Fiid.

Interested companies can register to attend the information meeting on January 27 at foodworksireland.ie

Photo: Jenn Hurley, Food Works graduate and founder of T4 Adventure food company