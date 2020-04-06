Food/Drink Sector Turning To Digital

06 Apr 2020 | 11.27 am

Two new online resources have been launched to help small food and drink producers continue to sell during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Oonagh Monahan, founder and owner of Leitrim-based food business consultancy Alpha Omega Consultants, has launched a digital listing of food and drink producers by county who are currently selling via their own e-commerce shop and offering delivery services.

Separately, a group of small brewing ventures have collaborated to launch an online store an online store selling Irish craft beers direct to the public.

Monahan’s resource, which is published on her blog site, excludes retailers and restaurants, and does not include those businesses taking phone orders. She is providing the resource free of charge to businesses and customers, and will update it regularly.

“While there are lots of supports currently being offered to producers in response to the crisis, such as free online seminars, funding and training for remote working, this new website provides a practical resource to help the producers continue to sell their foods and drinks and reach their customers,” Monahan explained.

“It also has the potential to help them grow their businesses by reaching new customers, as existing customers, such a restaurants, disappear.”

Monahan launched the online resource over the weekend and it currently lists more than 60 producers nationwide.

Craft Beers

Craft breweries are being hit hard by pub closures and other business restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is the main reason cited for the launch of BeerCloud.

The new online store was founded by Dead Centre Brewing, Black Donkey, St. Mel’s, Wide Street, 12 Acres and Ballykilcavan, with new breweries since joining the mix.

Liam Tutty (pictured), who founded Dead Centre Brewing in Athlone, said that although craft beer accounts for only 2% of the beer market in Ireland, it represents 70% of employment in the beer industry.

“Generally, breweries in Ireland hold a wholesale and manufacturing license, which means they have to sell in bulk. At Dead Centre, we also have a publican’s license, which allows us sell in much smaller volumes.

“I’ve opened this up to other small breweries to make sure their route to market is not completely frozen.”

BeerCloud uses Fastway Couriers to dispatch purchases. “It’s very important to us that we do everything we can to safeguard jobs, keep those breweries open and keep a supply of fresh beer going to the public,” Tuffy added.

“Our approach is that a rising tide raises all boats – we want to make sure that post Covid-19 all the boats are still floating.”