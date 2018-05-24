Food Academy Firms Could Top €50m In Sales

24 May 2018 | 09.50 am

SuperValu’s Food Academy programme has marked its fifth year by announcing it expects to generate €50m in sales annually for emerging Irish food producers within the next five years.

The programme, which is a joint initiative by the supermarket chain, Bord Bia and Local Enterprise Offices, supports early-stage Irish food businesses with expertise in branding, market research, business development and distribution, to allow them to scale up and secure listings with SuperValu.

Since inception in 2013, programme participants have sold €78m worth of produce in SuperValu stores, and the 329 suppliers involved have grown to provide circa 1,500 jobs. Now the partners believe this can be boosted to €50m in sales through the supermarket chain each year.

SuperValu provides the the shelf space, sales opportunity, and other marketing assist, while the LEOs help suppliers with ongoing financial and mentoring supports and specialist assistance, and as a result many suppliers have substantially grown their business since graduating.

Minister Pat Breen commented: “The success that so many of these companies have achieved reflects the very real interest and willingness amongst Irish consumers to support high-quality food and drink producers , ” the minister said. “I am confident that the new Food Starter programme will attract and encourage even more food entrepreneurs to join the Food Academy initiative in the coming years. This will further strengthen Ireland’s reputation as a producer of world class food suppliers.”

SuperValu managing director Martin Kelleher added: “Working with over 1,800 Irish suppliers, SuperValu is uniquely placed to support more Irish food producers than any other grocery retailer. As our stores are independently-owned and operated, SuperValu retailers are able to provide emerging indigenous food producers with their all-important first supermarket listing and a route to market.

“This approach has helped suppliers like Jo Davey of Absolute Nutrition move from making nutritional snacks in her kitchen for her friends and relatives to establishing a successful food business with a unique offering that employs local people. This is exactly the type of result that the Food Academy is achieving through its partnership with SuperValu, Bord Bia and Local Enterprise Offices.”

Photo (l-r): Oisin Geoghegan, Local Enterprise Office; Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia; Minister Michael Creed; Minister Pat Breen; and Martin Kelleher, SuperValu (Pic: Fennells Photography)