Focus On Post-Brexit Food And Drink Supply Chain

07 Aug 2018 | 09.52 am

Bord Bia has published a strategy guide to assist food and drink manufacturers to identify operations partners, establish more efficient distribution channels and identify possible strategies for reducing supply chain costs.

Food and Drink Supply Chain Logistics, Strategies for Success is part of a series of reports by Bord Bia to assess the sector’s readiness for Brexit and to assist Irish food and drink exporters to plan for a number of eventualities.

The report confirms that Brexit is the single biggest challenge facing the food and drink industry, with the supply chain being one of the highest risks.

In Bord Bia’s Brexit Barometer in June, two-thirds of food and drink firms sector stated that their commercial models are sensitive to increases in lead times.

• Download Bord Bia Supply Chain guide

Shane Hamill (pictured), Overseas Trade Manager, Bord Bia, commented: “There are significant challenges ahead for Irish companies in the food and drink sector, many of whom rely heavily on the UK landbridge to access other EU markets.

“It is essential that companies assess or audit the Brexit readiness of their supply chain partners, their market access routes and their channels for accessing raw materials.

“Many companies will have to consider direct routes to the EU and potentially holding stock closer to the European markets if this is cost effective. It is imperative that all companies have a strategy for reducing their cost base, reviewing product and market profitability, and also have contingency plans in place for a range of complex Brexit scenarios.”

Disruption Potential

A significant risk which has been identified is the potential for disruption to the frictionless movement of exports through the UK to other export markets. These product flows could be subject to future tariffs or delays, and new supply chains to service existing markets need to be explored.

In the Single Market, food and drink products can move freely within the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and Turkey without customs checks. In addition, there are no limits to quantities of import or exports or any other trade restrictions. The requirements for documentation to accompany shipments within the EU are minimal.

However, Bord Bia’s view is that it is very likely these factors will change for trade between Ireland and the UK post-Brexit. The report examines several possible scenarios. These include additional customs processes and checks adding time at borders, which in turn impacts costs and driver driving time limits.

The report suggests options for supply chain redesign, including registering for and achieving Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status. AEO certification is currently quite low in Ireland and the UK relative to other EU countries.

• Bord Bia is hosting a Supply Chain workshop on September 10 to assist food and drink manufacturers in understanding customs compliance.