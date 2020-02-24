FM Insights At RDS Conference And Exhibition

24 Feb 2020 | 10.12 am

Facilities management (FM) covers everything from cleaning and security to fire safety and energy efficiency, so businesses of all types are being encouraged to attend the Workplace & Facilities Expo in the RDS on March 3 and 4.

The conference and exhibition (incorporating FM Ireland) is free to attend and will host more than 50 industry experts, while the exhibition will showcase the country’s leading product, service and solution providers.

The Workplace & Facilities Expo is a chance to learn about industry innovation, security standards and best practice. It will also provide networking opportunities and tips to improve workplace wellbeing and productivity.

Themes that will be addressed during the event include facilities management, smart buildings, AI and robotics in FM, sustainability and security. In all, more than 25 hours of conference content will be delivered – to see the full programme, click here.

The Workplace & Facilities Expo opens on Tuesday, March 3, for registration at 9.30am. The conference itself runs on the day from 10am until 4.45pm. The exhibition, meanwhile, opens from 9.30am until 5pm.

On Wednesday, March 4, registration opens at 9.30am and the conference runs from 10am until 4pm. The exhibition runs from 9.30am until 4pm.

Register to attend the Workplace & Facilities Expo here.