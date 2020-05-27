Floor Stickers Mark Out Social Distancing

27 May 2020 | 02.54 pm

Safety Pois in green, amber and red

Enterprising Irish startup Safe Path Ltd has secured the rights to Safety Pois floor stickers to manage social distancing.

The Italian product is based on the traffic-light system of Red, Green and Amber colours to manage the flow of people in any location from an office to a shop to an exhibition centre or stadium.

The patented system encourages people  to move about in compliance with social distancing protocol by organising where people can move, stop or pause.

  • Green dots identify areas where people are expected to keep walking and not to stop or pause.
  • Amber dots identify areas where people are expected to stop briefly to chat with a colleague in an office, pick up items from a shop shelf or view an exhibit in a gallery.
  • Red dots identify spaces where people are expected to stop e.g. reception desks, tills or desks.

Marie-Therese Burke, who is part of the team bringing Safety Pois to Ireland, said: “People intuitively get the traffic light coding of Green, Amber and Red and the dots are presented in a stylish, attractive and durable manner which can even incorporate a company’s branding.

“We have to move on from lines of hazard tape on the floor to a more permanent, professional solution. Safety Pois is how we do that.”

The cost of the stickers depends on the floor space to be covered, and pricing ranges from €6.50 to €10 per sticker.

The team bringing Safety Pois to Ireland includes Marie-Therese Burke, Chris Nolan,  Joe Duffy and John F Burke.

 

 

