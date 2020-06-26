Flood Relief Cash For Enniscorthy Firms

26 Jun 2020 | 12.20 pm

The state is to provide cash as flood relief to small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations that have been unable to secure flood insurance and were affected by recent flooding.

Several businesses were badly affected by flash flooding in Enniscorthy on June 16, when extreme downpours and thunderstorms followed the appearance of a funnel cloud over the Wexford town. A funnel cloud is a precursor to a tornado, and while this one didn’t form into a tornado it did produce the downpours that flooded the area.

Business minister Heather Humphreys (pictured) said: “Businesses are just reopening and getting back on their feet, and the damage caused by spot flooding is a further difficult challenge. Funding will be provided for small businesses, community, voluntary and sporting bodies who could not obtain flood insurance. The Red Cross will administer and make the payments.”

The cash will be a contribution towards restoring premises to their pre-flood condition, including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings, and damaged stock where relevant. It will not cover loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

Qualifying businesses will have up to 20 employees and will receive up to €5,000 . The second stage will apply only to those whose needs exceed €5,000 and will take longer to implement, with a detailed assessment being carried out by the Red Cross.

The maximum grant from both stages will be €20,000. Applications forms will be available on the Irish Red Cross website.