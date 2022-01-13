Flipdish Secures Tencent Backing

13 Jan 2022 | 09.13 am

Online ordering service Flipdish has announced investment funding of c.$100m from Chinese online giant Tencent.

Flipdish said the funding will expand global operations, fund R&D in products that improve digital experience of the hospitality industry for consumers, and support new customers such as cinemas, stadiums and airports.

Founded by brothers Conor McCarthy and James McCarthy in 2015, Flipdish provides technology that powers QR code order and pay at table, online ordering for collection and delivery, self-service kiosks, customer loyalty, and digital marketing.

Chief executive Conor McCarthy said: “Digitisation has been transforming the hospitality sector for years. The ongoing pandemic has further accelerated the trend with hospitality businesses becoming increasingly dependent on digital experiences to attract and retain customers. Our investment will help us to empower more hospitality businesses around the world to grow with the best-in-class technology.

“If you want to see the future of digital customer experience and food delivery, look to China. Tencent is our ideal partner, with its track record of supporting food delivery companies. Armed with Tencent’s insight and experience, Flipdish will be supercharged in 2022.”

McCarthy anticipates that Flipdish will hire 700 people this year, mostly technology roles such as software architects, data scientists, engineers and product designers, but also many commercial roles.

Flipdish operates in 25 countries and in Ireland works with Dunnes Stores, Romayo’s, Base Pizza, Bombay Pantry, The White Moose Cafe and Mao.

Photo: Conor McCarthy (left) and James McCarthy