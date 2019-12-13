Flipdish Now Offers ‘Robot’ Servers

13 Dec 2019 | 01.06 pm

Food ordering platform Flipdish is introducing robot servers into its offering for independent eateries, where a busy rush-hour trade can mean staff struggle with the workload.

The robot waiters are, in fact, self-service kiosks where orders can be picked up and there’s no need for attention from human staff.

Flipdish says that it estimates the market in Ireland for the kiosks to be in the region of 3,000 and that they will deliver increased sales, better efficiencies, a reduction in queues and wait times and greater customer and employee satisfaction.

Chief executive Conor McCarthy said: “Kiosk technology is the smart solution for busy restaurants and as revolutionary as the old-school dumbwaiter.

“Self-service kiosks deliver an extra pair of highly skilled hands that will help independent Irish food businesses prosper, driving growth and therefore, further employment.

“The kiosk will never call in sick, speaks several languages, is never rude to a customer, never makes a mistake with change and offers customers quick service when in a hurry.

“The major US fast food chains have introduced this technology to many of their Irish outlets and we want to give Irish restaurants the opportunity to compete with them and reap the rewards.”

Flipdish grew by 100% in 2019, according to McCarthy, and project it will double again in 2020. Flipdish expects to process €60m in transactions in 2019 and has over 1,500 brands as partners with the platform in Ireland, the UK, Europe and the US.

The out-of-home market in Ireland, which describes all food consumed away from home in restaurants, hotels, coffee shops and so on, is enjoying strong growth and is forecast to be worth €9.3 billion by 2021.

The company now employs 90 people and has raised €7m in funding to boost its operation. Its offerings to independent restaurant and café owners now include a branded website, a branded mobile app, and now the self-serve kiosk, and Flipdish says it can do all this at a lower cost to owners compared to other delivery apps, and with more control for them over the customer experience.