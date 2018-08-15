Flipdish Acquires Dutch Food Ordering Rival

15 Aug 2018 | 03.50 pm

Irish software startup Flipdish has acquired Dutch firm OSMB Westphalia BV. The deal was completed by way of asset purchase for an undisclosed sum.

Flipdish designs builds and operates own-label food ordering apps and websites for restaurants and takeaways. Westphalia, founded in 2014, also helps restaurants develop a presence online and via mobile apps.

The acquisition brings 150 new restaurants in the Netherlands and Belgium onto the Flipdish platform. In July, Flipdish announced that it had secured a €2m fundraiser led by Elkstone.

Michel Janssen, the majority shareholder of Westphalia, said that his firm had managed online ordering for some of the biggest food brands in the Benelux region over the last two years.

“We realised that we were not able to offer an excellent online ordering experience to these customers. Six months ago we started looking for the best online ordering platform [and] found Flipdish,” he continued.

Flipdish was founded in 2015 by brothers Conor and James McCarthy. They increased their staff complement from eight to 20 in the last 12 months and are planning to employ a further 10 employees in the coming months.

More than 500 stores are using Flipdish’s apps and online platform in Ireland. It also has 100 UK stores on its books. Clients include Freshly Chopped, Centra and Londis.

“We are thrilled to be able to help restaurants around Europe succeed online, and this acquisition marks our first step in helping the hundreds of thousands of restaurants in mainland Europe,” said Flipdish CEO, Conor McCarthy.

Photo: James McCarthy (left) and Conor McCarthy