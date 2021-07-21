Flat Fee Stock Trading From Interactive Brokers Group

21 Jul 2021 | 12.00 pm

Global brokerage Interactive Brokers Group, which set up operations in Ireland just last December, has introduced a simple flat fee structure for stock trading in Europe.

From July 19, stock market investors here and elsewhere in the Eurozone have been able to trade via IBG for a flat €3 per trade up to €6,000 in value, with larger trades attracting a commission of 0.05% of trade value. For the UK, the fee is £3 for trades up to £6,000.

According to the company, clients in more than 200 countries and territories use its system to invest in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds from a single integrated account with no added spreads, ticket charges, platform fees, or account minimums.

Investors can trade in 135 market centres, including all US markets, with funding and trading available in 23 currencies and low-rate loans to finance purchases, varying from 0.5% to 1.6% depending on market.

The group says its trading platforms are optimised for mobile, web, and desktop, with specialised tools to support all investor types and strategies.

IDA Ireland supported IBG with taxpayer funding when it opened its Irish office just days before Christmas 2020, promising to expand its staffing substantially within a year to accommodate future growth.

Last year, IBG had on its books more than $8.9 billion in equity capital, $25 billion market capital, and $284 billion in client equity.