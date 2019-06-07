Fixing Homelessness One House At A Time

07 Jun 2019 | 11.15 am

IT specialist DataSolutions has pledged to raise €25,000, the deposit needed by Focus Ireland to secure a two-bed home to help a family out of homelessness this year.

The money will be used as a deposit to purchase a home for a family. Once Focus Ireland has a 10% deposit, it can borrow 70% from the Housing Finance Agency and the other 10% comes from the Dublin City Council CALF scheme.

The money will be raised via a series of events aimed at people across the IT sector, including a five-a-side soccer tournament which took place in Tallaght recently. Upcoming are a hike to the top of Lugnaquilla in Co Wicklow on Saturday June 22, a four-ball golf tournament on Thursday August 29, and a premiere of one of the latest movie releases in Rathmines in September.

DataSolutions group managing director Michael O’Hara said: “We have found ourselves in a terrible predicament in Ireland, with an ever-increasing number of people who are homeless across the country. It is the biggest social issue facing Ireland today. It is also something that our team members feel very strongly about and witness every single day in their local areas.

“If we are to really make an impact for those who find themselves without a home, we need to raise as much money as we can. The €25,000 that we have pledged will help to secure a permanent home for one of the families waiting for a house. It’s a small contribution but has the potential to change lives.”

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan commented: “The move away from building social housing has caused difficulties for many families in accessing affordable accommodation. This has resulted in many parents and children, who have never been homeless before, becoming homeless.

“The impact of this is huge. Being homeless has a major impact on confidence levels, physical and mental health, child development and education. That’s why having the security of stable home makes a significant difference to these individuals. We are delighted that DataSolutions has chosen us as the beneficiary of their fundraising activities.”

Photo: Michael O’Hara with Liz Logan of Focus Ireland. (Pic: Philip Leonard)