Fivetran Continues Its Growth Push

01 Jul 2020 | 10.54 am

Data integration company Fivetran has raised $100m (€89m) in Series C funding that it will use to boost international expansion for its data connectors in the enterprise market.

According to the company, which has a base in Dublin, its service provides an efficient way for companies to centralise data for analysis, restoring up to half their work time to data analysts and thereby generating more value-added insight.

The financing round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst, with participation from existing investors CEAS Investments and Matrix Partners. The $100m round brings total fundraising to $163m, with a current valuation of $1.2 billion.

Fivetran says it “solves a key problem faced by companies today: centralising data for analysis without wasting engineering resources on building and maintaining individual connectors”.

Chief executive George Fraser said: “From the start, our vision has been to make access to data as simple and reliable as electricity. Every investor cited our Glassdoor reviews and the unique culture we’ve created at Fivetran. That culture has enabled us to execute consistently since the beginning and is critical as we continue to pull away from the pack in our pursuit to connect every data source and make them all work perfectly.”

Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the globe including in Dublin. After raising €39m in a Series B round last September, the company announced plans to double it workforce in Dublin.

At the moment, the company’s website lists only one job vacancy in Dublin.

Photo: Fivetran founders George Fraser (left) and Taylor Brown