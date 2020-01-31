31 Jan 2020 | 01.15 pm

How engaged are your employees? It could be less than you think. According to a 2017 study, 85% of employees are either not engaged or are actively disengaged at work which has serious consequences for any business. Disengaged employees can cost businesses time, resources and money.

With Irish companies experiencing a staff turnover rate of 43% last year, it’s clear that employee engagement could be a reason for this figure. What can a business do to retain staff? The first step is to ensure that engagement is high on the agenda.. Engaged employees are happy employees, and happy employees make happy customers.

Understanding the importance of employee engagement and how it can ultimately boost revenue is crucial. But how do you engage employees?

Here are five ways to increase employee engagement in 2020.

Measurement Measurement helps identify areas for improvement. Regular measurement provides an indication of how employee engagement is changing over time and the factors that relate to higher or lower engagement. Consider employee attitude surveys or focus groups.

Promote key behaviours Allow your employees to voice their views and concerns – this could be through anonymous staff surveys. Acknowledge and address these concerns in a timely manner. Ensure good staff/management relationships through man-management training and techniques.

Empowerment Allow your staff to provide ideas for innovations and improvement and give them proper consideration. Show you value their contributions by giving them power, responsibility and the trust to make changes where possible and fulfil promises.

Wellbeing Showing employees that you care about their health, work-life balance and financial wellbeing can be very effective in retaining talent. For example, healthy employees are less likely to be absent from work. Allowing employees to be involved in choosing the benefits that are available will increase engagement, as employees will feel listened to.

Communication Low levels of understanding about the strategy of a business is likely to lead to reduced buy-in and decreased success. Not telling staff about the employee benefits in place is a common mistake of many businesses (even though they have spent time and money providing them) and can lead to confusion about what is actually provided.

Engaged employees are often the most productive team members you have. They are typically committed to ‘going the extra mile’ to ensure they are doing the best they can. Engagement is about creating an authentic cultural shift in the way your business behaves.

Your strategy should be realistic and continuous and employee wellbeing should be at the core of this. Employee benefits are a key component in wellbeing and allow you to show your staff that you care. If budget is an issue, consider offering ‘soft’ benefits such as days off for birthdays, access to discounts for retail and leisure and ‘voluntary’ benefits that the employee pays for out of their salary such as Car Salary Sacrifice.

• David Kindlon is CEO and co-founder of Eppione, a HR platform that provides companies with the ability to access all of their HR and insurance needs.

Photo: David Kindlon (centre) with Eppione co-founders Ernest Legrand (left) and Neil Fallon