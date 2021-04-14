Five Star Fulfilment For Ecommerce Outsourcing

14 Apr 2021 | 09.35 am

Marketing specialist Olivia Reilly and cosmetics brand creator Suzie O’Neill have teamed up to create a fulfilment service for online retailers and e-commerce brands.

Five Star Fulfilment is located at Portgloriam Business Campus near Kilcock, Co Kildare.

The venture intends its services to simplify fulfilling orders, dispatch, customer service, and storage for clients, allowing the latter to focus on their products and marketing while Five Star takes care of the hard yards involved in getting out those orders.

O’Neill is the owner and creator of cosmetics brand Ayu, and has learnt over the years what works and what doesn’t when it comes to order fulfilment and building a brand.

“Letting professionals look after my order fulfilment and customer service allowed me to scale our business hugely,” she said. “I would never have been able to do it trying to juggle everything myself.”

The complex at Portgloriam features a temperature-controlled warehouse, where Five Star offers storage space for short or long term use to businesses of all sizes.

O’Neill added: “We work with our clients to understand their business goals in order to create strategies that connect them to their customers, which act as engines of sustainable and predictable growth for their business.

“Our experience in successful brand strategy development means that we are able to avoid the pitfalls of short-term, reactive campaigns whilst predicting measurable results through careful planning and execution.”