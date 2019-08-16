Five Shorts Chase Virgin Media’s €35,000

16 Aug 2019 | 11.30 am

Virgin Media has shortlisted five short film projects for the final round of its Discovers Competition, selected from over 600 submissions to the contest.

The shortlisted quintet are :

And Taxes (Natasha Waugh): A comedy short about a young woman who reads her own obituary in print. The world believes she has died and she can’t easily prove she’s still alive. Breech (Harp Media): Paudie, a bachelor farmer of simple pleasures. All day, he happily takes care of his cattle. At night, curtains firmly drawn, Paudie transforms into a beautiful woman, and dances alone. Innocent Boy (Cluster Fox Films): The story of a young deaf Traveller boy’s love of his horse and the freedom he feels riding him bareback, in a silent world of unconditional acceptance. No Way, Not Me (Sharon Mannion): Lynn, a mid-30s mother of two struggling to keep it all together. On the surface, she has it all. But she’s suffering internally. A comedy-drama which offers a sideways glance at parenthood, and reluctance to accept mental health. Teatime (Avalon Films): Widowed Maureen Boyle (70s) loves her own space. She’s dedicated to the Tidy Towns committee and deeply concerned about her image in the village. How far will she go to control her family and her image?

Actor Adrian Dunbar, who chairs the judging panel, said: “The calibre of the submissions is simply fantastic. Their stories cover important and topical themes such as conforming to societal norms, the pressure to ‘have it all’ and the trials and tribulations of an ordinary life. It’s going to be an even tougher decision to select our overall winner.”

Virgin Media vice president of commercial Paul Farrell added: “Ireland’s creative industry is an economic and cultural powerhouse. The high volume of entries to our competition was a clear indication and magnet for top industry professionals and the aspiring screenwriters who pitched their narratives.”

The overall winner will be selected shortly and will receive €35,000 to fund production of a ten-minute short film. The winning project will be broadcast on Virgin Media TV and its on-demand service, as well as being screened at next year’s International Film Festival in Dublin, which is sponsored by Virgin Media.

Photo (l-r). Standing: Robert Higgins, Jarlath Tivnan, Patrick McGiveney, Anna Merritt, Deborah Wiseman and Deborah Barry. Seated: Bill Malone, Adrian Dunbar and Grainne Humphreys. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)