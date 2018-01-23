Five Reasons Why Using Eolas Recruitment to Fill Vacancies is Beneficial For Your Business

23 Jan 2018 | 09.28 am

Sponsored Content

At a time when the IT industry is booming, searching for the right candidate to fill a job role can seem like a monumental task. Here at Eolas Recruitment, as one of the leading IT recruitment companies in Ireland, we understand that the process of finding and hiring a new employee for your business can seem to be a lengthy – and costly – process.

When looking to employ an individual, there is often the temptation to hire in-house, as it is considered the “hassle-free” option. But if you are looking to breathe some new life into the company, hiring externally is the only option.

But how do you know you are going to find the perfect candidate for your vacancy? Conventional means of promoting jobs can leave your company inundated with candidates who aren’t suitable for the role, meaning you have to sift through CVs without potentially ever finding a suitable candidate.

In the following feature, we have looked at some ways that our Specialist Recruiters help to fill the vacancies in your company and why these are more beneficial than placing a job posting in the conventional means:

Time

As an employer, you will sometimes find yourself needing to fill a position within your company in as little time as possible. However, when advertising, you may be inundated with a number of applicants who don’t fit the desired skillset that you are looking for. Due to this happening, you will often find yourself tackling the time-consuming task of scanning through countless applications that don’t fit the job specification.

One of the benefits of using an agency such as Eolas Recruitment is that they will be able to save you time by selecting only the best candidates to be interviewed. Each day, our team receives over 120 new CV’s that are carefully analysed before one of our experienced consultants will screen them. By undertaking this process first, we can understand the individual and whether they would be an appropriate choice to put forward to you as someone to hire.

Cost

Managing your resources effectively is one of the most important aspects of a business. Time is a very important element, as we covered above, but so is cost. There is a common misconception that using a recruitment agency is expensive, which leads to many businesses trying to fill their job vacancies themselves.

But when you combine the cost of promoting the job with the time you have spent looking through the applicants and the fact that you are not guaranteed to fill the vacancy, you will soon find that it all adds up.

By using an external recruitment agency such as Eolas Recruitment, it will ensure that your in-house resources are left to be used effectively while you are provided with potential candidates from a pool of exceptional talent.

Targeted Recruitment

Traditional job promotion methods can result in your company receiving applications from those who are not suitable for the role, as we have previously mentioned. But by using the services of a recruitment agency, you will find that you will have a much more targeted recruitment process to fill your vacancies.

Our team at Eolas Recruitment will carefully assess hundreds of CVs in which they will not only look at the technical fit of that person but also personality fit, correct salary scale and suitable location. Alongside this, we will also keep the client informed of other opportunities that the candidate in question may have access to. Together, we will work towards finding the most suitable professional for your vacancy.

Extensive Knowledge of the IT Industry

We are confident in saying that our experienced IT Recruitment Consultants here at Eolas Recruitment are the best in the industry. The majority of our team have been with the company for more than 14 years, and each brings a unique skill set, thorough knowledge of the IT industry and a wealth of recruitment expertise.

It is all of these skills combined with our comprehensive database and efficient administration team that gives us the expertise to fulfil any IT requirement that you may have.

Comprehensive Candidate Assessment

According to employment statistics from the Central Statistics Office, employment rates in Ireland within IT jobs saw the strongest growth over 2017. This increase means that it is more important than ever to choose the right candidate to fill your job vacancies.

When you utilise our services here at Eolas Recruitment, we run a comprehensive assessment of the potential candidates to ensure that they are the perfect match for your company. After the initial screening process, we will submit a small selection of those most suitable. By doing this, it means you will spend the minimum amount of time choosing who will be interviewed for the vacancy.

Alongside this, we also offer management of the end-to-end interview process for the candidate, as well as offer and contract negotiation, mentoring candidates through handing in their notice to their current employer, and even completing references for the client if necessary.

Here at Eolas Recruitment, we aim to make your job as an employer as easy as possible. By taking the potential stress from the process away from you, you can maintain your focus on your current business and staff, ensuring it continues to run as efficiently as possible.

We work with a range of high-profile clients and believe that we are able to find the perfect candidate for the job role and company. If you are looking for more information on how we can assist your business in finding the ideal candidate, please email us on jobs@eolas.ie, call us on 01 286 6666 or visit our website on https://eolas.ie/.