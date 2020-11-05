Five Farms Liqueur Secures Harrods Listing

05 Nov 2020 | 01.44 pm

Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur has been introduced into the British market, with Harrods securing ‘pouring rights’ for the launch.

The brand is a collaboration between the McCormick’s Distilling Company in Missouri and Irish whiskey veteran Johnny Harte (pictured), following a conversation with McCormick’s boss Mick Harris four years ago.

The cream is sourced from five family-run dairy farms in Co Cork and blended with distilled Irish whiskey. ABV is 17%, higher than some competing products.

Harte said: “We’ve been working hard over the past two years to position Five Farms as a premium quality product and the drink of choice in the hugely competitive cream liqueur market. We have been meticulously planning our launch in the UK and to have Five Farms showcased by Harrods of London is hugely significant.”

Harte, head of contracts at Royal Oak Distillery, has been in the business for a couple of decades, starting with the Old Tyrconnell Whiskey Company before a stint with John Teeling’s Cooley Distillery, followed by a move to First Ireland Spirits as director of sales.

In Britain, the drink is stocked by the Oddbins chain and Master of Malt as well as Harrods. The tipple’s awards include Best Irish Cream in the ‘Ultimate Spirits Challenge’ and Double Gold at the International Spirits Challenge 2020, as well as a gold medal in the Irish Food awards.

In Ireland, Five Farms is priced at a premium to Baileys at €35, and is stocked by Supervalu and Centra, O’Briens, and many independent outlets.

Flying Tumbler Launch

Meanwhile, Flying Tumbler Irish Whiskey launched recently from its Carlow base. Their inaugural whiskey ‘The Bird’ is a blend of single grain and single malt whiskey matured in ex-bourbon barrels and ex oloroso sherry butts.

The venture was established by by Patrick, Thomas, Jen and Eric Walsh. After years apart, working in various corners of the globe the family members returned to Ireland and worked with distilling experts to release small batches of independent Irish Whiskey that tell stories of their travels.

“The Bird (pictured) is a truly unique blend that we have carefully crafted using Irish techniques, specifically with classic whiskey cocktail drinkers in mind,” said Eric Walsh. “The whiskey is forward on the nose, has a smooth mouthfeel and finishes with notes of vanilla, figs and raisins, the ideal accompaniment for any classic whiskey cocktail.”

Flying Tumbler Irish Whiskey has been bottled at 43% ABV and retails for €58. It is available to buy online (www.flyingtumbler.com) or in independent off-trade retailers including Michell & Son, James J. Fox, Jus de Vine, Blackrock Cellar, Sweeneys D3, Molloys and Wine Centre Kilkenny.