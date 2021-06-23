Fiserv Adding 200 Roles In Nenagh

23 Jun 2021 | 11.54 am

American financial technology company Fiserv is to add 200 jobs over the next two years as it expands its R&D operation in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The Nenagh Technology Centre opened in 2017 and, according to the company, “has been a source of innovation for Fiserv clients around the world, through the development of new services that facilitate the movement of money and information”.

Head of EMEA John Gibbons said: “At Fiserv, we are committed to continuous innovation on behalf of our clients and consumers. We look forward to continuing to grow our talented and diverse workforce in Nenagh and value the support from key partners such as IDA Ireland that help enable us to achieve excellence in everything we do.”

Fiserv’s latest investment in expansion is supported financially by the state agency, and will go towards further development of two of its flagship offerings. One is Carat, “an omnichannel commerce ecosystem that enables large enterprises to imagine and realise new customer experiences across the most popular digital channels and devices”, and Clover, a point-of-sale and business management platform that “allows SMEs to accept payments and maximise operating efficiencies”.

The company is currently seeking to hire staff in application and web development, cloud infrastructure, and data science and architecture for the Nenagh centre, and the Fiserv jobs on offer are listed here.