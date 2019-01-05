Firewood Marketing Donates €17,600 To Charities

05 Jan 2019 | 10.44 am

Firewood Marketing, an American agency with its European headquarters in Dublin, is donating €17,600 to two Irish charities this year.

Staff at the agency’s Dublin office nominated Women’s Aid and CanTeen Ireland to be the beneficiaries of the company’s ‘Firewood in the Field’ charitable platform, and each will receive €8,800 to support their work.

Firewood provides strategy and planning, creative, performance media, and technology services. Its global headquarters are in San Francisco, with offices in Mountain View, California, New York, and Sandpoint, Idaho, Mexico City and London.

Europe managing director Emmet McCaughey said: “Community involvement and giving back have always been a part of Firewood’s mission and, as an agency, we felt it was important to honour CanTeen Ireland and Women’s Aid this year, as the work they do is important to our employees.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to organisations that both carry out incredible work and are close to the hearts of our employees.”

In other Firewood in the Field charitable efforts, Firewood employees year to supported community organisations by providing pro bono digital marketing services. Firewood’s digital marketing experts offered hundreds of hours of their professional skills to help 12 charitable organisations.

The agency now has almost 300 staff, and non-profits that wish to know more about its charitable activities or apply for pro bono assistance can find details here.

Photo: Emmet McCaughey (left) and graphic designer James Stafford with Evelyn Griffith of CanTeen Ireland. (Pic: Pic Orla Murray/ SON Photo)