Fin’s Garden Centre Crowdfunds Storm Repairs

13 Mar 2018 | 12.06 pm

A garden centre in Macroom has taken to crowdfunding to raise money to help repair the ravages of Storm Ophelia, during which its largest greenhouse and several polytunnels, plus much of its stock of plants and seedlings, were destroyed and insurance failed to cover the cost.

Fin’s Garden Centre reached out to the public via Indiegogo for the cash needed to get the centre up and running again. Founder and director Fin Hayes (pictured, before the storm struck) said: “Simply put, we are by no means ready to throw in the towel, and it seems the public are interested in helping to save our plants. We will give back in return.

“The damage following Storm Ophelia was savage. We had spent two days preparing for the storm but Mother Nature got the better of our efforts. Our canopy structure was torn apart and stock was damaged and lost. We also lost our largest greenhouse at the nursery. In total, eight hours of weather damage came has cost us more than €45,000. It was a devastating blow to our business.”

Hayes added that more than 500 offers of help came in following the storm, and that one of his loyal customers had suggested the crowdfunding idea. The funding options range from €5 to €100, with rewards including yearlong discounts, free coffee and other member only offers. As of today, only €424 of the €20,000 target has been raised.

According to Hayes: “Our garden centre was born out of a dream to build something special and something different and to make it a core part of the business and local community. Our whole ethos is built around giving back and keeping things local. This is why we developed our own nursery – we sell local plants and stock local products.

“And that dream is still very much alive – we want people who invest with us to feel part of this community and we will take them on this journey every step of the way. We are currently in the process of putting together a video diary of the repair work and projects as we carry them out.”

Fin’s Horticulture started out as a plant nursery in 2012 selling to garden centres and shops. The nursery in Aherla grows circa 300,000 plants each year, selling to garden centres and shops across Ireland and supplying the Macroom outlet.