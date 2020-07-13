Fingal Restart Grants Top €5m

13 Jul 2020 | 09.33 am

Restart Grant payments to businesses from Fingal County Council have topped over €5m with 982 businesses approved for grants ranging from €2,000 to €10,000.

The council said that 1,547 businesses have completed online applications under the scheme. The closing date for Restart Grant application for Fingal and other councils is August 31.

The Grant is equivalent to the rates bill of the business in 2019, with a minimum payment of €2,000 and a maximum payment of €10,000.

To avail of the Restart Grant, a business must have a turnover of less than €5m and have 50 or less employees. The business must have suffered a projected 25% or more loss in revenue from 1st April 2020 to 30th June 2020.

The business must commit to remain open or to reopen if it was closed. The business must also declare the intention to retain employees who are benefitting from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Businesses are advised to retain supporting documentation as spot-checks may be carried out to verify a declaration to this effect.

The grant can be used to defray ongoing fixed costs, e.g. utilities, insurance, refurbishment or for measures to ensure employee and customer safety.

Photo: Alan Purcell (right) and Rosie McNerney of the Cottage Café in Swords with Cllr Robert O’Donoghue, Fingal deputy mayor. (Pix: Shane O’Neill)