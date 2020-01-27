Fine Gael Probes FF On Manifesto Costings

27 Jan 2020 | 04.24 pm

Fine Gael is trying to turn up the heat on Fianna Fáil with a series of statements laying into the credibility of the FF manifesto

Peter Burke, FG candidate in Longford Westmeath, stated that three days after Fianna Fáil published its manifesto, the public is still waiting to see what costings accompany their plans.

“Last Friday, the Fianna Fáil leader at their manifesto launch said ‘We have spreadsheets which people can talk to you after this press conference and go through the figures in detail with you’. Well they didn’t provide any spreadsheets to anyone. In fact, their finance spokesman didn’t even attend the same event so that hardly inspires us with confidence,” said Burke.

“Today, Deputy McGrath said tables will be published later on. Hopefully so, as the public need to see how their uncosted and reckless plans stack up.

“When it comes to the serious matters of state, it’s up to a leader to lead. It’s not leadership to publish a rushed and uncosted manifesto and then run for the hills when it comes to explaining the maths,” Burke added.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan said that over the weekend Micheál Martin claimed that he was fiscally responsible.

“Why are they still hiding their costings and spreadsheets? Fianna Fáil are making it up as they go along,” Donovan stated. “The only things Micheál Martin was fiscally responsible for was mass unemployment, mass emigration, the introduction of the USC, cutting the minimum wage, a record budget deficit and Ireland having the indignity of entering and IMF bailout programme.

“People are right not to trust Micheál Martin or Fianna Fáil on the economy. They’ve made a series of promises without producing any costings for them.”

Bogeyman Bertie

Minister Michael D’Arcy (pictured) said the country must brace itself for the return of Bertie Ahern if Fianna Fáil are in government after the general election.

“We have seen more of Bertie Ahern in recent weeks than any reasonable person would expect for an ex-leader who is happy to accept his day is done – clearly Bertie believes he still has a role to play in Irish politics,” said D’Arcy.

“Micheál Martin has already said he will accept advice from Bertie on Brexit and now we see the ex-TD describing a possible Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil coalition after the election as a talking point. This is something many Fianna Fáilers speak about privately but it is worrying to hear it articulated by Micheál’s future advisor.”