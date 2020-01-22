Fine Gael Pledges Second Gathering In 2023

22 Jan 2020 | 02.50 pm

Fine Gael will organise the ‘Year of the Invitation’ in 2023, if returned to government.

Tanáiste Simon Coveney (pictured) explained: “This will be a a global invitation to the diaspora and our friends abroad to visit Ireland on the 10-year anniversary of The Gathering. The Gathering saw more than 5,000 special Gathering events for the diaspora organised by communities nationwide, generating €170m in revenue.”

Coveney added that Fine Gael is committed to investing €1 billion in job creation in rural areas through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

“We will implement nine regional enterprise plans, following the successful implementation of the nine regional action plan for jobs, so that we focus on what every region does best. We will also deliver key infrastructural projects under Project Ireland 2040 including the M20 Cork to Limerick and the N5 Westport to Turlough.

“Other parties, like Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, may want to turn their back on key roads projects, but we won’t. To further boost job creation we will also expand remit of Local Enterprise Offices to support growing companies with more than 10 employees with grant aid.

“Other innovative initiatives in this plan include a Dark Skies Strategy for Ireland, building on our two internationally recognised dark sky locations in Mayo and Kerry,” he added.

Other initiatives in Fine Gael’s rural Ireland plan include:

• Double the funding of Údarás na Gaeltachta to support Údarás-backed companies that currently employ 8,200 people to grow more jobs

• A new tourism strategy for Gaeltacht areas

• Prioritise the work of Údarás in developing the ‘Gaeltacht na hÉireann’’ brand

• A National Strategy for Volunteering

• A new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy

• A dedicated and comprehensive policy for Island Development, based on extensive consultation with island communities

• A Charter with local authorities to prioritise rural development

• Measures to support more social enterprises

• An online portal to streamline grant applications for community groups

• Supporting community groups to help welcome and integrate newcomers.

Pension Climbdown

Meanwhile, minister Regina Doherty has caved to political pressure with a pledge that Fine Gael woulod introduce a new Transition Pension for people who retire at 66. The rate will be same as for Contributory State Pension.

“During the consultative phase for our current pensions reform – for a new total contributions model – the issue of those who retire at 66, yet have to wait until the official pension age to receive their state pension, arose on a number of occasions. Having worked on alternatives and having secured the agreement of party colleagues, we decided on a new transition payment to resolve this issue,” she said.

“I can confirm that this new transition pension will be paid at a rate equivalent to the Contributory State Pension. This change provides financial certainty to people retiring at 66.”

The qualifying age for the state pension is due to rise to 67 in 2021 and 68 in 2028.