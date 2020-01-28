Fine Gael On Top In Twitter Chatter

28 Jan 2020 | 10.16 am

Fine Gael was the most talked about political party on Twitter in the first full week of the election campaign, according to research by social media marketing company Sprout Social.

The research shows that there were over 30,000 tweets mentioning Fine Gael, with Sinn Féin the second most referenced at 23,000 and Fianna Fáil in third place with over 16,000.

Fine Gael’s election hashtag #LookForward also outperformed Fianna Fáil’s #AnIrelandforAll, with 3,600 mentions compared with almost 2,100 for the Fianna Fáil slogan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was the most talked about party leader on Twitter, followed by Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald, with Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin in third place.

Sprout Social counted more than 112,000 mentions of the #GE2020 hashtag in the first week of the campaign, indicating a high volume of Twitter conversation well in advance of polling day on February 8.

Not all of the talk on Twitter was positive for the electioneering parties.

According to Sprout Social, Fine Gael’s video spoof of Fianna Fáil TDs running around Dublin looking for policies attracted significant attention but led to blowback for Fine Gael – the video was removed within 12 hours.

Political parties have also been active on Facebook, where they can be more overt with political advertising.

Data published by the Facebook Ad Library indicates that to date, Fine Gael have been the biggest spenders on Facebook, investing over €15,000 in promotion in the first week of the campaign.

Gerard Murnaghan (pictured), general manager of Sprout Social EMEA, noted that political campaigns can learn a lot from the way successful brands communicate and use social media.

“The best in the business communicate in an authentic manner, and make sure their messages are relevant and in a tone that users will relate to,” Murnaghan added. “They will also engage with their followers rather than simply broadcast messages as one-way traffic.”

Murnaghan suggested that there is an art to using social media platforms effectively.

“Whilst in Irish politics the tradition of canvassing and knocking on doors remains a key channel for communication, successful candidates will likely find that social media helps them to access new and younger audiences, and also to engage a lot more people than old school shoe-leather campaigning.”

Separately, a paper on US politics from Sprout Social argues that successful politicians on social media are those that deploy advance preparation, have a clear digital strategy and contingency planning in place to deal with any errors made.