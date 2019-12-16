Find Affordable Employee Health Insurance With Cornmarket

16 Dec 2019 | 10.35 am

Sponsored Content

There are established links between a healthy workforce and higher levels of employee engagement and business performance. Health insurance is a key component of wellness strategies whilst also being an important aspect in attracting and retaining talent.

Taking out private medical insurance is one of the best ways to look after your employees’ wellbeing. Your people will have access to high quality healthcare when they need it, making them feel valued. In return, your company will benefit from less disruption due to absenteeism.

What are the benefits for employers?

Higher staff moral & engagement

Appealing to potential employees

Increased employee loyalty & retention

Reduction in sick leave

Added value to employee benefit packages

More affordable & cost efficient than you think.

Health Insurance benefits for your employees include:

Hospital Access

Online GP

Minor Injury Clinics

Outpatient Cover

Lifestyle & Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP).

Finding flexible and affordable private medical insurance for your business shouldn’t be a hassle regardless of the size of your company.

Common Health Insurance mistakes made by companies:

Stay on the same plan for too long

No promotion of benefits to staff

Overlook wellness and EAP options on offer from Insurers

Don’t shop around to get the best value

Think higher premiums mean better plans. This is not necessarily true.

If your business has been sitting on the same plan for three or more years, you are most likely overpaying as more modern plans have since been launched, often at a cheaper premium.

Why Choose Cornmarket?

With over 330 plans available across the market, Health Insurance is complicated. We make it easier by:

Comparing all plans from all providers

Facilitating tender processes for larger companies

Ensuring you’re availing of the most up to date corporate offerings

Providing tailored analysis and solutions to meet your company needs and budget

Onsite presentations and one to ones to staff who are organising their own cover

Work with Insurers to secure wellness programmes aimed at supporting your business

Advise employees on how to utilise their benefits to manage their health, and provide a point of contact for claims and other queries

Supporting the set up or transfer of your scheme and agreeing the scheme rules.

Whether you have just started thinking about private medical insurance for your business, or if you already have a company health insurance policy in place and are thinking of switching, contact us and one of our business health insurance experts will be more than happy to answer any of your questions.

It’s simple. We will gather some information about your company including any existing or previous health insurance details and will present you with a clear proposal for the most appropriate scheme for your business.

Contact us on 01 416 0231, email Dermot.wells@cornmarket.ie or visit www.cornmarket.ie/health-insurance

Pictured: Dermot Wells, Cornmarket