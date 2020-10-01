Financial Woes? Better Call The Surgeon

01 Oct 2020 | 08.13 am

David Murray, the man who describes himself as ‘Ireland’s only registered financial surgeon’, has launched a new video website with advice for businesses who face financial woes in the Covid downturn.

“I’ve been operating on business clients for almost 30 years,” says Murray (pictured). “In fact in one 25 year period I claim never to have lost one patient on the operating table. And I’ve no intention of letting your business fail.”

Among other achievements, Murray put his skills and talents to work on two cases provided live on the Late late Show a couple of decades ago. And according to Murray, “they were staggered by the results”.

The top ten tips on his site at Murray Finance are:

Do not be an ostrich Advise your bankers early Do not be an employee coward Sharpen your scalpel Prepare a break-even business plan Reduce your lease payments Term loans – convert them to interest only, even if it’s only for a period Prepare realistic payment plans Make sure you pay yourself and the directors weekly – very weakly No Matt Talbot or Jonah syndrome.

Each of these gets its own short video on the site, each only a few minutes long. There’s a bonus tip, too, that tells visitors how to spot the first sign of a company being close to going into liquidation. And Murray provides a handy PowerPoint presentation of the top ten tips here.

And apart from the tips, there are business plan templates and videos, ranging from one to 11 minutes long, case studies, and more. Not to mention Murray’s contact details, in case his help is needed.