Budget 2021 saw an extension of the Apprenticeship Incentivisation Scheme for employers of apprentices into 2021. The scheme, which was announced as part of the government’s July jobs stimulus package, provides for a €3,000 payment for each new apprentice who is registered by eligible employers.

The incentive covers all national apprenticeship programmes – 56 programmes as of November 2020 – and will apply to any new apprenticeship programmes that are launched up to June 2021. The scheme was launched by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris in July this year and is part of government plans to increase the number of apprentices in all sectors.

Apprenticeship in Ireland is long established as a pipeline for new skills and business development. Over 17,000 people are currently undertaking an apprenticeship across a wide range of occupations. The proven partnership of training people on the job and in an education setting has undergone a significant expansion in recent years with the addition of over 25 new programmes, meaning that apprenticeships are now available in 13 different sectors including: bio pharma, IT, construction, electrical, engineering, logistics, finance, motor, hospitality and food, hairdressing, sales, property services and recruitment.

Talent Pipeline

For employers, apprenticeship provides a talent pipeline to help sustain and grow their business, and the numbers are growing each year. There are many benefits for employers that include apprenticeship as part of their recruitment strategy, such as:

• New ideas — apprentices with diverse backgrounds and abilities widen your talent pool, including women, career changers and older learners

• Tailored recruitment – employers decide who to employ and train as an apprentice

• Productivity — businesses who employ apprentices gain competitive advantage through bespoke skills development

• Motivation — apprenticeship can provide a consistent pipeline of motivated, highly skilled employees

• Retention – international research has found that apprentices are more loyal to employers who have invested in their training

• Teamwork – the apprenticeship route is open to new and existing employees.

How to Apply

Step 1: Advertise apprenticeship jobs via www.apprenticeship.ie

Registered employers taking on apprentices as part of the scheme are requested to use the free Jobs Portal facility on www.apprenticeshipjobs.ie to advertise vacancies.

If you are not yet an apprenticeship employer, you can submit an expression of interest and complete the process online via https://www.apprenticeshipjobs.ie/#/employer/register. The apprenticeship office in your local Education and Training Board (ETB) can also assist.

Step 2: Register your apprentice

Once an apprentice has been employed, you must register them as an apprentice with SOLAS. This is done via an apprenticeship adviser in your local ETB.

Step 3: Apply for the incentive payment

Following successful registration of an apprentice, employers who are eligible for the incentive payment will be invited to submit a claim form, tax clearance details and the provision of bank details to process payments. Subject to approval, the claim will be processed promptly for payment.

For apprentices who have been registered to date since 1 March 2020, SOLAS will be in contact with all eligible employers to invite them to submit a claim form.

For terms and conditions and further information, see www.apprenticeship.ie

For further details, contact the apprenticeship adviser in your local Education and Training Board, or email apprenticeshipincentive@solas.ie

