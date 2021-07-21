Finance Solutions From Sage Accounting In Practice

21 Jul 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

During the first Covid-19 lockdown, brother and sister team Rory and Tara Copplestone (pictured) looked for ways to build upon their shared passion for hospitality. Having spotted a gap in the market for locally made craft cocktail mixers, they decided to set up their first business together.

Foxglove Cocktails focuses on creating 100% natural mixers to add to sophisticated cocktails. The company operates through its online store, social media, partnerships with local businesses and at farmers’ markets around West Cork in Ireland.

Rory and Tara thought at first that their company was too small to gain much value from a software solution such as Sage Accounting. However, after initial conversations, they saw that Sage Accounting is specifically designed to provide small businesses with the tools they need to accelerate growth.

The duo realised Sage Accounting could provide Foxglove Cocktails with the ability to automate the processing of receipts, send and track invoices quickly, and gain more visibility over its fledgling operations.

Enhanced Productivity

Before the company adopted Sage, Rory spent a gruelling period manually going through months of receipts. “Before Sage, it took me over three weeks to go through six months of receipts. Now, with AutoEntry, I just take a photo and upload it to Sage every week using the app on my phone.” This saves him around 2-3 hours per day that he now spends meeting potential new clients.

“The time we are saving is directly translating into more production and client time. It’s also allowing us to explore more ways that

we can expand the business,” he adds with a smile.

Gaining Insights and Efficiencies

Being able to keep track of payments as well as automatically generate invoices has been another important benefit from an efficiency standpoint, and this feature has been useful in other ways too.

“The reminder emails for late payments helps remove the awkwardness and add more professionalism and formality to the way we communicate as a business,” says Tara. “For our clients, getting an email from Sage validates the communication a bit more.”

Take control of your finances, invoicing and cashflow with Sage Accounting. You can use it either by yourself or with collaborators, such as your accountant. Functionality can also be extended to include payroll, making paying your employees a breeze. Sage improves efficiencies and saves you time, letting you get on with running and growing your business.