21 Sep 2017 | 09.32 am

Young professionals in the shared services sector in Ireland tend to keep their career aspirations focused on home, while the vast majority don’t see their future within the shared services sector at all.

Such are the findings of a new global study commissioned by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). The survey of the finance shared services sector discovered that, of young professionals in Ireland, only 51% have considered leaving the country at some point in their career, compared with almost 80% globally.

The ACCA survey also found that nearly 90% of young professionals want a job in a different area of finance in their next career move. Within shared services, 71% want a promotion and 54% expect their next move to be external.

The research takes a closer look at the aspirations of young finance professionals working in shared services today and builds on ACCA’s Generation Next research, which polled close to 19,000 professionals under the age of 36.

Maggie McGhee, director of professional insights with ACCA, noted that the trends clearly have implications for the shared service function. “If the emerging talent is more transitory than previous generations, and looking to progress with new challenges at a faster rate, there is a potential for a draining of talent from this sector if employers cannot match the career aspirations of this generation,” she said.

“Young Irish professionals have entrepreneurial ambitions that they often want to fulfil very early on in their career. In many cases, as opportunities for professional growth are perceived to be limited, leadership must ensure the attractiveness of a longer-term career permeates throughout the shared services organisation at all levels.”

Tech Opportunity

In Ireland in particular, young professionals in shared services see technology as an unprecedented opportunity to focus on much higher value-added activity (90% of respondents in Ireland compared with 84% of respondents globally).

According to Liz Hughes (pictured), head of ACCA Ireland, the current generation comprises those who believe they are well equipped to deal with change driven by technology and globalisation. “They expect even greater opportunities from further innovation in shared services organisations,” she added.

There were notable differences in regards to young professionals’ international ambition. “Nearly half (49%) of the young professionals surveyed have never considered emigrating for career purposes, most likely as a result of a dynamic economy and the extent of opportunities available locally,” Hughes continued.

“It is crucial that we nurture the profession and evolve to embrace digital and cultural trends to ensure that we are maintaining that talent.”

ACCA’s survey is the first of a four-part series of reports aimed at bringing deeper talent insights into specific sectors across the profession.