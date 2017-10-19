Minister Publishes Finance Bill 2017

19 Oct 2017 | 04.19 pm

Tax and other measures announced last week in Budget 2018 will be implemented by the Finance Bill 2017, which the government has published.

It contains 78 sections, the majority of which implement changes announced on Budget Day together with a limited number of additional anti-avoidance measures and some technical changes in the tax system.

The Bill provides for reductions in the USC and the increase to the ceiling of the band on which the reduced 2% rate of USC will be payable, increases in income tax standard rate bands, plus increases in the home carer tax credit and earned income tax credit.

The Bill also contains details of the tapered extension to mortgage interest relief, and a tax measure to encourage owners of vacant residential property to bring that property into the rental market. It also provides for the excise increase on cigarettes of 50 cents as well as the so-called ‘sugar tax’.

The new KEEP incentive will be implemented by the Bill’s passage — a measure to change how employee share options are treated so that tax will be payable only when shares acquired under such schemes are sold on, and then at the fixed rate of CGT, currently 33%.

The Bill also provides for anti-avoidance measures across the tax code and for amendments to begin implementing the OECD BEPS Multilateral instrument, which will update Ireland’s tax treaties to be in line with international best practice.

Changes to stamp duty on non-residential property transactions, including agricultural land, are also included, as are measures covering capital allowances in respect of intangible assets.

Finance minister Paschal Donohue (pictured) said: “Finance Bill 2017 provides the necessary legislative foundation for implementing the tax measures announced in the budget. In line with our commitment to dudgetary reform, it has been published as soon as possible after Budget Day. It now moves forward to be debated in the Dáil and Seanad and I anticipate a constructive discussion on the Bill over the coming weeks with my parliamentary colleagues.”

The entire Bill is available online, together with an explanatory memo and an appendix to the Bill.