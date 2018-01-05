How Finance Act 2017 Impacts Entrepreneurs

05 Jan 2018 | 10.00 am

The Finance Bill, first published on 19 October 2017, was signed by the President on 25 December 2017 and became Finance Act 2017. John Murphy and Marie Flynn of PwC examine some of the key measures of interest to entrepreneurs.

Key Employee Engagement Programme

KEEP is a new initiative which will apply to unquoted trading companies. Certain trading activities are specifically excluded e.g. financial activities, dealing in or developing of land and professional services companies.

The company must also come within the definition of an SME on the date the options are granted i.e. employ fewer than 250 people and have an annual turnover not exceeding €50m, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding €43m.

A qualifying company can grant share options to employees up to a total market value of €3m with the total market value of the share options granted to any one individual not exceeding €100k in any one tax year, €250k over three consecutive years or 50% of the individual’s annual emoluments.

KEEP will only apply to share options granted to full time employees or directors who spend a minimum of 30 hours per week working for the company. The share options must be granted to the employees at market value and the main purpose of the scheme must be to recruit or retain employees.

In order to qualify for the KEEP programme, the share options must be held for a minimum of 12 months before being exercised (with limited exceptions e.g. on death or a sale of the company), and must be exercised within 10 years of the date of grant.

The shares received on the exercise of the options must be ordinary shares and they must not carry any preferential rights e.g. to dividends or assets on winding up. In addition, the KEEP programme will not apply if the individual (either alone or with connected persons) can control directly or indirectly more than 15% of the ordinary share capital of the company.

Any gain realised on the exercise of an option granted on or after 1 January 2018 and before 1 January 2024 will be exempt from income tax. Capital Gains Tax will apply on any gain arising on the subsequent disposal of the shares with the employee’s base cost being the actual amount paid for the shares on exercise of the options.

Employment Incentive and Investment Scheme

EIIS is an existing relief provided to individuals who invest in certain qualifying companies. Income tax relief of 40% is available, with ¾ (i.e. 30%) being available in year 1 of the investment and the remaining ¼ (i.e. 10%) available in the fifth year subject to meeting certain criteria.

The relief has been amended to exclude individuals who are connected with the investee company from claiming the relief. Where the individual or their relative/associate owns any share capital, loan capital, voting rights or rights to the assets on a winding up within the company, then the individual would be deemed to be connected to the company.

The amendment applies to shares issued on or after 2 November 2017. Some exclusions are available in relation to the above, such as either where the individual already owns shares which qualified for EIIS relief and the individual or their relative/associate does not exercise control of the company or certain shares which were issued on formation of the company.

This amendment was announced by Minister Donohoe after officials recently became aware that the EIIS does not accord with Art 21(3) of the European Commission General Block Exemption Regulations (GBER). There is also a proposal to review the EIIS generally to ensure it operates as a competitive, efficient and effective measure in accordance with State Aid rules.

Entrepreneur relief

A revised entrepreneur relief was introduced with effect from 1 January 2016. Where the conditions are met, the relief applies a capital gains tax (CGT) rate of 10% to gains made from the sale of chargeable business assets, up to the lifetime limit of €1m. Finance Act 2017 makes amendments to entrepreneur relief which are largely anti avoidance measures. The main changes, which are effective from 2 November 2017, are as follows:

• The definition of a chargeable business asset has been amended to exclude:

1. Goodwill disposed of to a company with which the individual is connected immediately after sale.

2. Shares/securities of a company disposed of to another company where the individual is connected to the first company following the disposal.

• Where incorporation relief has been granted on the transfer of business assets to a company, no entrepreneur relief should apply to the portion of the chargeable gains arising on the transfer of business assets.

The above amendments are not applicable where it would be reasonable to consider that the disposal is made for bona fide commercial reasons and does not form part of any arrangement or scheme the main purpose or one of the main purposes of which is the avoidance of liability to tax.

Also, a general anti avoidance measure has been added to ensure that, where steps are taken to ensure that the individual is not connected with a company and the main purpose or one of the main purposes is to avoid tax, a claim for entrepreneur relief will be denied.

Retirement relief

Retirement relief applies on the disposal of certain shares, businesses or business assets and seeks to reduce/mitigate CGT payable on the disposal once certain conditions are met. Finance Act 2017 has made some amendments to retirement relief which are largely anti-avoidance measures. For disposals which are not made to qualifying family members the main changes, which are effective from 2 November 2017, are as follows:

• The definition of a chargeable business asset excludes:

1.Goodwill disposed of to a company with which the individual is connected immediately after sale.

2.Shares/securities of a company disposed of to another company where the individual is connected with the first company following the disposal.

• Where incorporation relief has been granted on the transfer of business assets to a company, no retirement relief should apply to the portion of the chargeable gains arising on the transfer of business assets.

In the same way as entrepreneur relief, the proposed amendments are not applicable where the transaction is for bona fide commercial reasons and does not form part of a tax avoidance scheme.

An anti-avoidance measure has also been added to ensure that where steps are taken to ensure that the individual is not connected with a company, and the main purpose or one of the main purposes is to avoid tax, a claim for retirement relief will be denied.

For disposals which are made to qualifying family members the main change, which is effective from 2 November 2017 is as follows:

• Where shares/securities are disposed of to a child alongside a disposal of shares/ securities in a family company to a company controlled by the individual’s child, the consideration should be aggregated for the purposes of calculating retirement relief on the disposal to a child.

This seeks to ensure that the limit for this relief (e.g. €3m which applies to disposals by a disponer aged 66 and over) cannot be extended by claiming relief under the retirement provisions which apply to purchasers who are not qualifying family members by disposing of shares to a company controlled by the individual’s child.

