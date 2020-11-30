30 Nov 2020 | 09.52 am
Finalists Announced For SFA Awards
43 companies from 15 counties
The Small Firms Association has announced the shortlist for its National Small Business Awards 2021.
SFA chairperson Sue O’Neill said the awards prize package for all finalists includes participation in the SFA Business Connect event on February 11, 2021, and a strategic management masterclass weekend. The overall winner will receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice, funded by Megazyme International.
SFA AWARDS FINALISTS
MANUFACTURING, sponsored by NSAI
Adams and Friends, Dublin
Bevcraft Group, Westmeath
Mahon Windows, Westmeath
N & E Precision Engineering, Longford
Timbertrove, Dublin
Topform, Galway
FOOD & DRINK, sponsored by Bord Bia
Atlantic Treasures, Donegal
Dromod Boxty, Leitrim
Goatsbridge Fish Processing, Kilkenny
John Stone Fine Foods, Longford
Killowen Farms, Wexford
Walsh’s Bakehouse, Waterford
SERVICES, sponsored by Microsoft
Adams & Butler, Dublin
Axis Ballymun, Dublin
IMS Marketing, Galway
Mezzo Music Academy, Dublin
Stella Novis, Kildare
Whelehans Pharmacy, Westmeath
SMALL BUSINESS, sponsored by One4All
Ancient Organics and Permaculture, Cork
Child Paths, Dublin
Funky Monkey Foods, Dublin
GLAM DOLL, Kildare
Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Wicklow
The Irish Biltong Company, Kildare
INNOVATOR, sponsored by Permanent tsb
Bevcroft Group, Westmeath
ChektAhora, Cork
Cognikids, Dublin
DentalOrg, Galway
Intouch.com, Dublin
Whelehans Pharmacy, Westmeath
SUSTAINABILITY, sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland
Ancient Organics and Permaculture, Cork
Atlantic Treasures, Donegal
BNRG Renewables, Dublin
Eco Friendly Cups, Dublin
M & C Hybrid Energy, Cavan
Nutrient Recovery to Generate Electricity, Tipperary
EXPORTER, sponsored by Enterprise Ireland
Adam and Friends, Dublin
Equine MediRecord, Kildare
John Stone Fine Foods, Longford
Kora Healthcare, Dublin
Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Wicklow
Topform, Galway
WORKPLACE WELLBEING, sponsored by DeCare Dental
Kiltimagh Park Hotel, Mayo
M & C Hybrid Energy, Cavan
Michael’s, Mount Merrion, Dublin
Pale Blue Dot Recruitment, Galway
SYS Wealth and Financial Planners, Tipperary
EMERGING, sponsored by .IE
Learn Chinese Plus, Dublin
OSENG, Mayo
The Agile Executive, Dublin
The Johnny Magory Company, Kildare
Wholesome Kitchen, Westmeath
Photo: Gaz Smith, owner of Michael’s Restaurant in Mount Merrion, Dublin. (Pic: Conor McCabe)