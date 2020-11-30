Finalists Announced For SFA Awards

30 Nov 2020 | 09.52 am

The Small Firms Association has announced the shortlist for its National Small Business Awards 2021.

SFA chairperson Sue O’Neill said the awards prize package for all finalists includes participation in the SFA Business Connect event on February 11, 2021, and a strategic management masterclass weekend. The overall winner will receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice, funded by Megazyme International.

SFA AWARDS FINALISTS

MANUFACTURING, sponsored by NSAI

Adams and Friends, Dublin

Bevcraft Group, Westmeath

Mahon Windows, Westmeath

N & E Precision Engineering, Longford

Timbertrove, Dublin

Topform, Galway

FOOD & DRINK, sponsored by Bord Bia

Atlantic Treasures, Donegal

Dromod Boxty, Leitrim

Goatsbridge Fish Processing, Kilkenny

John Stone Fine Foods, Longford

Killowen Farms, Wexford

Walsh’s Bakehouse, Waterford

SERVICES, sponsored by Microsoft

Adams & Butler, Dublin

Axis Ballymun, Dublin

IMS Marketing, Galway

Mezzo Music Academy, Dublin

Stella Novis, Kildare

Whelehans Pharmacy, Westmeath

SMALL BUSINESS, sponsored by One4All

Ancient Organics and Permaculture, Cork

Child Paths, Dublin

Funky Monkey Foods, Dublin

GLAM DOLL, Kildare

Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Wicklow

The Irish Biltong Company, Kildare

INNOVATOR, sponsored by Permanent tsb

Bevcroft Group, Westmeath

ChektAhora, Cork

Cognikids, Dublin

DentalOrg, Galway

Intouch.com, Dublin

Whelehans Pharmacy, Westmeath

SUSTAINABILITY, sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

Ancient Organics and Permaculture, Cork

Atlantic Treasures, Donegal

BNRG Renewables, Dublin

Eco Friendly Cups, Dublin

M & C Hybrid Energy, Cavan

Nutrient Recovery to Generate Electricity, Tipperary

EXPORTER, sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

Adam and Friends, Dublin

Equine MediRecord, Kildare

John Stone Fine Foods, Longford

Kora Healthcare, Dublin

Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Wicklow

Topform, Galway

WORKPLACE WELLBEING, sponsored by DeCare Dental

Kiltimagh Park Hotel, Mayo

M & C Hybrid Energy, Cavan

Michael’s, Mount Merrion, Dublin

Pale Blue Dot Recruitment, Galway

SYS Wealth and Financial Planners, Tipperary

EMERGING, sponsored by .IE

Learn Chinese Plus, Dublin

OSENG, Mayo

The Agile Executive, Dublin

The Johnny Magory Company, Kildare

Wholesome Kitchen, Westmeath

Photo: Gaz Smith, owner of Michael’s Restaurant in Mount Merrion, Dublin. (Pic: Conor McCabe)