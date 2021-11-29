29 Nov 2021 | 08.25 am
Finalists Announced For SFA Awards 2022
Some of Ireland's best SMEs
The finalists in the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards 2022 have been announced by Sue O’Neill (pictured), chair of the judging panel.
There are ten categories in the award scheme, which has been in existence for 18 years.All finalists participate in the SFA Business Connect event in March 2022, and a strategic management masterclass weekend during February.
The gala prize giving ceremony is scheduled for the RDS in April. The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice, donated by the 2019 Overall Winner, Kore Insulation.
AWARD FINALISTS
MANUFACTURING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Permanent TSB
AFT Distribution, Dublin 15
Bevcraft Group, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Blanco Nino, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Clover Hill Food Ingredients, Millstreet, Co Cork
Thorn Environmental, Dublin 15
FOOD & DRINK (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia
Achill Island Sea Salt, Achill, Co Mayo
Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, Co Longford
Kinnegar Brewery, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Oishii Foods, Dublin 7
Vithit Drinks, Dublin 2
Woodfire & Wings, Dublin 22
SERVICES (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Sage
CALX Instrumentation Services, Kells, Co Meath
Campion Pumps, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Carlingford Adventure Centre, Co Louth
Commsec Communications and Security, Dublin 15
OSENG, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Phonovation, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESS (up to five employees), sponsored by Cisco
Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Co Laois
Blackthorn Hill Stud, Dublin 24
One Agency Recruitment, Dublin 15
Velvet Cloud, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Equine MediRecord, Curragh, Co Kildare
Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Co Wicklow
INNOVATOR (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI
Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin 14
Campion Pumps, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Ecovolt, Dublin 11
Phonovation, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
VivaGreen, Co Dublin
One Agency Recruitment, Dublin 15
RETAIL (up to 50 employees), sponsored by One4all
Giftsdirect.com/TheIrishstore.com, Dublin 2
Air Impact, Thurles, Co Tipperary
Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow
Monica Tolan, the Skin Experts, Balbriggan, Co Dublin
Reflect Auto-Care, Dublin 11
Verve Boutique, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
SUSTAINABILITY (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland
Bread 41, Dublin 2
Chocolaty Clare, Dublin 16
Roctel, Dublin 1
Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Co Laois
Tiller & Grain, Dublin 2
Packaging Laundry, Bray, Co Wicklow
EXPORTER (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland
Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin 14
ABSA Meats, Shannon, Co Clare
Blanco Nino, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Giftsdirect.com/The Irish Store, Dublin 2
Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, Co Longford
WORKPLACE WELLBEING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by DeCare Dental
Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow
ZOMA, Readypenny, Co Louth
Clear Strategy, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Duke McCaffrey Consulting, Dublin 2
Zinon IT Solutions, Naas, Co Kildare
EMERGING NEW BUSINESSES (up to 50 employees and under 2 years in business), sponsored by .IE Domain Registry
Coopman Search and Selection, Dublin 1
Craft Cocktails, Dublin 7
Lakelands Kayaks, Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Lurgan Foods, Athlone, Co. Westmeath
Sea Green Health, Malahide, Co Dublin