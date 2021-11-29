Finalists Announced For SFA Awards 2022

29 Nov 2021 | 08.25 am

The finalists in the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards 2022 have been announced by Sue O’Neill (pictured), chair of the judging panel.

There are ten categories in the award scheme, which has been in existence for 18 years.All finalists participate in the SFA Business Connect event in March 2022, and a strategic management masterclass weekend during February.

The gala prize giving ceremony is scheduled for the RDS in April. The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice, donated by the 2019 Overall Winner, Kore Insulation.

AWARD FINALISTS

MANUFACTURING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Permanent TSB

AFT Distribution, Dublin 15

Bevcraft Group, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Blanco Nino, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Clover Hill Food Ingredients, Millstreet, Co Cork

Thorn Environmental, Dublin 15

FOOD & DRINK (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia

Achill Island Sea Salt, Achill, Co Mayo

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, Co Longford

Kinnegar Brewery, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Oishii Foods, Dublin 7

Vithit Drinks, Dublin 2

Woodfire & Wings, Dublin 22

SERVICES (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Sage

CALX Instrumentation Services, Kells, Co Meath

Campion Pumps, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Carlingford Adventure Centre, Co Louth

Commsec Communications and Security, Dublin 15

OSENG, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Phonovation, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESS (up to five employees), sponsored by Cisco

Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Co Laois

Blackthorn Hill Stud, Dublin 24

One Agency Recruitment, Dublin 15

Velvet Cloud, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Equine MediRecord, Curragh, Co Kildare

Miena’s Handmade Nougat, Co Wicklow

INNOVATOR (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI

Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin 14

Campion Pumps, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Ecovolt, Dublin 11

Phonovation, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

VivaGreen, Co Dublin

One Agency Recruitment, Dublin 15

RETAIL (up to 50 employees), sponsored by One4all

Giftsdirect.com/TheIrishstore.com, Dublin 2

Air Impact, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, Co. Wicklow

Monica Tolan, the Skin Experts, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Reflect Auto-Care, Dublin 11

Verve Boutique, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

SUSTAINABILITY (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland

Bread 41, Dublin 2

Chocolaty Clare, Dublin 16

Roctel, Dublin 1

Ballykilcavan Brewing Company, Co Laois

Tiller & Grain, Dublin 2

Packaging Laundry, Bray, Co Wicklow

EXPORTER (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

Aalto Bio Reagents, Dublin 14

ABSA Meats, Shannon, Co Clare

Blanco Nino, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Giftsdirect.com/The Irish Store, Dublin 2

Goodness Grains Gluten Free Bakery, Co Longford

WORKPLACE WELLBEING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by DeCare Dental

Fishers of Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow

ZOMA, Readypenny, Co Louth

Clear Strategy, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Duke McCaffrey Consulting, Dublin 2

Zinon IT Solutions, Naas, Co Kildare

EMERGING NEW BUSINESSES (up to 50 employees and under 2 years in business), sponsored by .IE Domain Registry

Coopman Search and Selection, Dublin 1

Craft Cocktails, Dublin 7

Lakelands Kayaks, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Lurgan Foods, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Sea Green Health, Malahide, Co Dublin