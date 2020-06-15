Finalists Announced For Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020

15 Jun 2020 | 12.54 pm

The 24 finalists of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition have been announced.

The finalists from across the island of Ireland will compete across Emerging, Industry and International categories, and one overall winner will be selected as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 in November.

EY partner lead Roger Wallace commented: “This year we’ve seen lots of newer, cutting-edge tech and life sciences businesses nominated, as well as more established and traditional players. This year’s finalists are a diverse group, representing a huge range of industries, all of whom share an insatiable hunger for growth and incredible resilience to challenges.”

The awards are in their 23rd year, and the programme has grown to a network of c.525 alumni, with the majority doing business with one another.

The 2020 programme’s lead sponsor is Julius Baer International, and the other sponsors are Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists

Emerging Category

Devan Hughes, Buymie, Dublin

Ríona Ní Ghriallais & Conor Harkin, ProVerum, Dublin

Brendan McDowell, BPerfect Cosmetics, Antrim

Dr. Sinéad B. Bleiel, AnaBio Technologies Ltd., Cork

Gary Wickham, MagGrow, Dublin

John Goulding & Joe Lennon, Workvivo, Cork

Leonora O’Brien, Pharmapod, Dublin

Matt Cooper, Inflazome, Dublin

Industry Category

Kevin O’Connor, General Paints Group, Kildare

Cormac McCloskey, Errigal Contracts Ltd, Derry/Londonderry

Antonia Hendron, M50 Truck and Van Centre, Dublin

Frank & Dolores Kiernan, Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, Longford

Ed Donovan, Advanced Medical Services, Cork

John O’Connell, West Cork Distillers, Cork

Paul Fitzgibbon & Neil Fitzgibbon, Ard Ri Marble, Kerry

Seamus O’Hara, Carlow Brewing Company, Carlow

International Category

Cathal Friel, Open Orphan Plc, Dublin

Pat Lucey, Aspira, Cork

Rodney Lowry, Lowe Rental Ltd, Antrim

Tim Houstoun, Global Shares, Cork

Conor O’Loughlin, Glofox, Dublin

Nicola Mitchell, Life Scientific, Dublin

Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Poppulo, Cork

Andrew Mackin, Mackin, Cork

Photo: Cathal Friel, CEO, Open Orphan plc