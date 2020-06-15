15 Jun 2020 | 12.54 pm
Finalists Announced For Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020
24 contenders for EY plaudits
15 Jun 2020 | 12.54 pm
The 24 finalists of the 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year competition have been announced.
The finalists from across the island of Ireland will compete across Emerging, Industry and International categories, and one overall winner will be selected as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 in November.
EY partner lead Roger Wallace commented: “This year we’ve seen lots of newer, cutting-edge tech and life sciences businesses nominated, as well as more established and traditional players. This year’s finalists are a diverse group, representing a huge range of industries, all of whom share an insatiable hunger for growth and incredible resilience to challenges.”
The awards are in their 23rd year, and the programme has grown to a network of c.525 alumni, with the majority doing business with one another.
The 2020 programme’s lead sponsor is Julius Baer International, and the other sponsors are Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.
2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalists
Emerging Category
Devan Hughes, Buymie, Dublin
Ríona Ní Ghriallais & Conor Harkin, ProVerum, Dublin
Brendan McDowell, BPerfect Cosmetics, Antrim
Dr. Sinéad B. Bleiel, AnaBio Technologies Ltd., Cork
Gary Wickham, MagGrow, Dublin
John Goulding & Joe Lennon, Workvivo, Cork
Leonora O’Brien, Pharmapod, Dublin
Matt Cooper, Inflazome, Dublin
Industry Category
Kevin O’Connor, General Paints Group, Kildare
Cormac McCloskey, Errigal Contracts Ltd, Derry/Londonderry
Antonia Hendron, M50 Truck and Van Centre, Dublin
Frank & Dolores Kiernan, Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, Longford
Ed Donovan, Advanced Medical Services, Cork
John O’Connell, West Cork Distillers, Cork
Paul Fitzgibbon & Neil Fitzgibbon, Ard Ri Marble, Kerry
Seamus O’Hara, Carlow Brewing Company, Carlow
International Category
Cathal Friel, Open Orphan Plc, Dublin
Pat Lucey, Aspira, Cork
Rodney Lowry, Lowe Rental Ltd, Antrim
Tim Houstoun, Global Shares, Cork
Conor O’Loughlin, Glofox, Dublin
Nicola Mitchell, Life Scientific, Dublin
Andrew O’Shaughnessy, Poppulo, Cork
Andrew Mackin, Mackin, Cork
Photo: Cathal Friel, CEO, Open Orphan plc